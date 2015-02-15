Альбом
The Groovin' Atmosphere
Underground Inside Records • Джаз • 2015
Другие альбомы исполнителя
Bob Brookmeyer, Coleman Hawkins, Louis Armstrong, Otis Rush, Benny Goodman, Billie Holiday, The Penguins, Willie Dixon, Muddy Waters, Roy Brown, Clifford Jordan, Nina Simone, Tommy Dorsey, The Four Freshmen, Gerry Mulligan, Nancy Wilson, Helen Forrest, Shorty Rogers, Scott Joplin, Harry Belafonte, Chet Baker, Sugar Blue, Fats Waller, Little Walter
2023
Harry James and His Orchestra, Count Basie and His Orchestra, Artie Shaw and His Orchestra, Don Redman And His Orchestra, Tommy Dorsey, Charlie Barnet and His Orchestra, Bob Crosby and His Orchestra, Mildred Bailey and Her Orchestra, Lionel Hampton and His Orchestra, Duke Ellington, Andy Kirk & His Clouds of Joy
2022
Andy Kirk & His Clouds of Joy, Harry James and His Orchestra, Lionel Hampton and His Orchestra, Tommy Dorsey, Don Redman And His Orchestra, Duke Ellington, Mildred Bailey and Her Orchestra, Count Basie and His Orchestra, Artie Shaw and His Orchestra, Bob Crosby and His Orchestra, Charlie Barnet and His Orchestra
2022