Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Сингл
Постер альбома The Salzburg Recital

The Salzburg Recital

Григорий Соколов

Deutsche Grammophon  • Классическая музыка  • 2015

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Grigory Sokolov at Esterházy Palace

Grigory Sokolov at Esterházy Palace

Постер альбома Schubert: 4 Impromptus, Op. 142, D. 935: No. 2 in A Flat Major. Allegretto

Schubert: 4 Impromptus, Op. 142, D. 935: No. 2 in A Flat Major. Allegretto

Постер альбома Beethoven Brahms

Beethoven Brahms

Постер альбома Brahms: 6 Piano Pieces, Op. 118: II. Intermezzo. Andante teneramente

Brahms: 6 Piano Pieces, Op. 118: II. Intermezzo. Andante teneramente

Постер альбома Beethoven: 11 Bagatelles, Op. 119: XI. Andante, ma non troppo

Beethoven: 11 Bagatelles, Op. 119: XI. Andante, ma non troppo

Постер альбома Mozart / Rachmaninoff: Concertos

Mozart / Rachmaninoff: Concertos

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Sadhana Celebration

Sadhana Celebration

Постер альбома Softness

Softness

Постер альбома Sunset.

Sunset.

Постер альбома Breathe

Breathe

Постер альбома Springfields

Springfields

Постер альбома We Were Sitting In Stillness By The Sea

We Were Sitting In Stillness By The Sea

Nakuru
2020