Информация о правообладателе: Christmas Album
Релиз Christmas Carols
Christmas Carols2022 · Альбом · The Choir Of Westminster Abbey
Релиз Vaughan Williams: Hodie (This Day): A Christmas Cantata For Soprano, Tenor, And Baritone Soloists, With Chorus, Boys' Voices, Organ And Orchestra
Vaughan Williams: Hodie (This Day): A Christmas Cantata For Soprano, Tenor, And Baritone Soloists, With Chorus, Boys' Voices, Organ And Orchestra2022 · Сингл · Sir David Willcocks
Релиз Christmas Carols
Christmas Carols2022 · Сингл · Bach Choir
Релиз Blackford: Mirror of Perfection & Vision of a Garden
Blackford: Mirror of Perfection & Vision of a Garden2022 · Альбом · Philharmonia Orchestra
Релиз Carols
Carols2020 · Альбом · Bach Choir
Релиз Ffrr Pioneers, Vol. 5: J. S. Bach - St. Matthew Passion, BWV 244, Pt. 1
Ffrr Pioneers, Vol. 5: J. S. Bach - St. Matthew Passion, BWV 244, Pt. 12020 · Альбом · Johann Sebastian Bach
Релиз Ffrr Pioneers, Vol. 5: J. S. Bach - St. Matthew Passion, BWV 244, Pt. 2
Ffrr Pioneers, Vol. 5: J. S. Bach - St. Matthew Passion, BWV 244, Pt. 22020 · Альбом · Johann Sebastian Bach
Релиз Lights, Stories, Noise, Dreams, Love and Noodles: Prologue: City Rhythm
Lights, Stories, Noise, Dreams, Love and Noodles: Prologue: City Rhythm2019 · Сингл · Bach Choir
Релиз Will Todd: Lights, Stories, Noise, Dreams, Love and Noodles
Will Todd: Lights, Stories, Noise, Dreams, Love and Noodles2019 · Альбом · Bach Choir
Релиз Songs of Magical Creatures: Fairy’s Song
Songs of Magical Creatures: Fairy’s Song2019 · Сингл · Bach Choir
Релиз Kites, Cards and Constellations: Constellations
Kites, Cards and Constellations: Constellations2019 · Сингл · Bach Choir
Релиз Dyson: Choral Symphony
Dyson: Choral Symphony2017 · Альбом · David Hill
Релиз Stanford: Choral Music
Stanford: Choral Music2016 · Альбом · David Hill
Релиз The Christmas Rose
The Christmas Rose2015 · Альбом · Pieter Jan Leusink
Релиз Bob Chilcott: The Angry Planet
Bob Chilcott: The Angry Planet2015 · Альбом · BBC Singers
Релиз Christmas Love
Christmas Love2014 · Альбом · Bach Choir
Релиз Carols for Christmas
Carols for Christmas2014 · Альбом · Bach Choir
Релиз Vaughan Williams: A Cambridge Mass (Live)
Vaughan Williams: A Cambridge Mass (Live)2014 · Альбом · Ralph Vaughan Williams
Релиз Howells: Stabat Mater, Te Deum & Sine Nomine
Howells: Stabat Mater, Te Deum & Sine Nomine2014 · Альбом · David Hill
Релиз Bach: Oratorio de Paques, BWV 249 & Cantate pour le temps de l'Epiphanie, BWV 200 (Mono Version)
Bach: Oratorio de Paques, BWV 249 & Cantate pour le temps de l'Epiphanie, BWV 200 (Mono Version)2013 · Альбом · Bach Choir

Bach Choir
Артист

Bach Choir

Monteverdi Choir
Артист

Monteverdi Choir

Государственная республиканская академическая русская хоровая капелла имени Александра Юрлова
Артист

Государственная республиканская академическая русская хоровая капелла имени Александра Юрлова

Stephen Cleobury
Артист

Stephen Cleobury

Детская хоровая студия "Искра"
Артист

Детская хоровая студия "Искра"

Chorus of Collegium Vocale
Артист

Chorus of Collegium Vocale

Andrey Azovsky
Артист

Andrey Azovsky

Youth Orchestra of the Americas
Артист

Youth Orchestra of the Americas

The Choir of St John's Cambridge
Артист

The Choir of St John’s Cambridge

Coro Teatro Regio Torino
Артист

Coro Teatro Regio Torino

John Shirley-Quirk
Артист

John Shirley-Quirk

Hanno Müller-Brachmann
Артист

Hanno Müller-Brachmann

Gabrieli Consort
Артист

Gabrieli Consort