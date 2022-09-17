О нас

Информация о правообладателе: Jazz Classics
Волна по релизу

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Joe Newman Quintet at Count Basie's
Joe Newman Quintet at Count Basie's2022 · Альбом · Joe Newman Quintet
Релиз Flapping Wings
Flapping Wings2021 · Альбом · Joe Newman Quintet
Релиз Joe Newman Quintet at Count Basie's
Joe Newman Quintet at Count Basie's2017 · Альбом · Joe Newman Quintet
Релиз Express Yourself
Express Yourself2015 · Альбом · Joe Newman Quintet
Релиз Explore
Explore2015 · Альбом · Joe Newman Quintet
Релиз Days To Come
Days To Come2015 · Альбом · Joe Newman Quintet
Релиз Easily Stop Time
Easily Stop Time2015 · Альбом · Joe Newman Quintet

Похожие альбомы

Релиз Original Jazz Sound: Live at Count Basie's 1961
Original Jazz Sound: Live at Count Basie's 19612013 · Альбом · Jo Newman Quintet
Релиз Monaco Dreyfus Night (Live)
Monaco Dreyfus Night (Live)2009 · Альбом · Various Artists
Релиз I Like My Morning Jacket
I Like My Morning Jacket2020 · Альбом · Joe Newman
Релиз The Ox and the Frog
The Ox and the Frog2022 · Альбом · Joe Newman
Релиз The Funny Barber Shop
The Funny Barber Shop2022 · Альбом · Joe Newman
Релиз Barber
Barber2020 · Альбом · Joe Newman
Релиз Stormy Weather
Stormy Weather2017 · Альбом · Brian Dee
Релиз Confectioner's
Confectioner's2017 · Альбом · Joe Newman
Релиз Look Into The Future
Look Into The Future2018 · Альбом · Joe Newman
Релиз Boundless Glee
Boundless Glee2015 · Альбом · Joe Newman
Релиз Keep Looking
Keep Looking2015 · Альбом · Joe Newman
Релиз City Or Country
City Or Country2016 · Альбом · Joe Newman

Похожие артисты

Joe Newman Quintet
Артист

Joe Newman Quintet

Art Blakey
Артист

Art Blakey

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
Артист

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

Lee Konitz
Артист

Lee Konitz

Phil Woods
Артист

Phil Woods

Bud Shank
Артист

Bud Shank

Thad Jones
Артист

Thad Jones

Frank Wess
Артист

Frank Wess

Julius Watkins
Артист

Julius Watkins

Danny Barrajanos
Артист

Danny Barrajanos

Idrees Sulieman
Артист

Idrees Sulieman

Bob Cooper
Артист

Bob Cooper

Eddie Jones
Артист

Eddie Jones