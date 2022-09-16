О нас

The John Francis

The John Francis

Альбом  ·  2022

No Way

#Электроника
The John Francis

Артист

The John Francis

Релиз No Way

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Earrings Back

Earrings Back

The John Francis

No Way

2:48

2

Трек Undeterred Paramount

Undeterred Paramount

The John Francis

No Way

1:54

3

Трек Cabin Victory Day

Cabin Victory Day

The John Francis

No Way

1:32

4

Трек Saltshaker Abstentions

Saltshaker Abstentions

The John Francis

No Way

1:35

5

Трек Animose Undauntable Hate

Animose Undauntable Hate

The John Francis

No Way

2:02

6

Трек Courtney

Courtney

The John Francis

No Way

1:40

7

Трек Tawdry Existence Prosy

Tawdry Existence Prosy

The John Francis

No Way

1:38

8

Трек Mutations

Mutations

The John Francis

No Way

1:35

9

Трек Flexible Unformatted

Flexible Unformatted

The John Francis

No Way

2:00

10

Трек Stood Creaked

Stood Creaked

The John Francis

No Way

2:23

11

Трек Microbes Gain Mirrors

Microbes Gain Mirrors

The John Francis

No Way

2:01

12

Трек Wanton

Wanton

The John Francis

No Way

2:08

13

Трек Outer Space Prosthetic

Outer Space Prosthetic

The John Francis

No Way

1:50

14

Трек Lustrous

Lustrous

The John Francis

No Way

2:22

15

Трек President

President

The John Francis

No Way

1:47

16

Трек Qigong Command

Qigong Command

The John Francis

No Way

1:37

17

Трек Molasses Cookie

Molasses Cookie

The John Francis

No Way

1:38

18

Трек Glow Tampon

Glow Tampon

The John Francis

No Way

1:53

Информация о правообладателе: John Francis
Волна по релизу


Релиз Apologize
Apologize2022 · Альбом · The John Francis
Релиз There Is Power in the Blood
There Is Power in the Blood2022 · Альбом · The John Francis
Релиз Operate
Operate2022 · Альбом · The John Francis
Релиз No Way
No Way2022 · Альбом · The John Francis
Релиз Vintage Pearls: Swinging Classics
Vintage Pearls: Swinging Classics2020 · Альбом · The John Francis
Релиз A Que Se Sabe
A Que Se Sabe2018 · Сингл · Yumarya
Релиз Voyage of the Daring Cornelia
Voyage of the Daring Cornelia2012 · Альбом · The John Francis

