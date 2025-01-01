О нас

Jo Stafford

Jo Stafford

Альбом  ·  1946

Jo Stafford - "You belong to me", other successes and more friends

#Поп
Jo Stafford

Артист

Jo Stafford

Релиз Jo Stafford - "You belong to me", other successes and more friends

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек You Belong to Me

You Belong to Me

Jo Stafford

,

Paul Weston & His Orchestra

Jo Stafford - "You belong to me", other successes and more friends

3:20

2

Трек Blues in the Night

Blues in the Night

Jo Stafford

,

Johnny Mercer

Jo Stafford - "You belong to me", other successes and more friends

3:34

3

Трек Ev'ry Day I Love You (Just a Little Bit More)

Ev'ry Day I Love You (Just a Little Bit More)

Jo Stafford

Jo Stafford - "You belong to me", other successes and more friends

3:07

4

Трек Too Marvelous for Words

Too Marvelous for Words

Jo Stafford

,

Paul Weston & His Orchestra

Jo Stafford - "You belong to me", other successes and more friends

3:34

5

Трек Manhattan Serenade

Manhattan Serenade

Jo Stafford

,

Tommy Dorsey

Jo Stafford - "You belong to me", other successes and more friends

3:40

6

Трек I Didn't Know About You

I Didn't Know About You

Jo Stafford

,

The Pied Pipers

Jo Stafford - "You belong to me", other successes and more friends

3:34

7

Трек I Remember You

I Remember You

Jo Stafford

,

Paul Weston & His Orchestra

Jo Stafford - "You belong to me", other successes and more friends

3:22

8

Трек Tumbling Tumbleweeds

Tumbling Tumbleweeds

Jo Stafford

,

The Pied Pipers

Jo Stafford - "You belong to me", other successes and more friends

3:11

9

Трек Over the Rainbow

Over the Rainbow

Jo Stafford

,

Paul Weston & His Orchestra

Jo Stafford - "You belong to me", other successes and more friends

3:36

10

Трек On the Sunny Side of the Street

On the Sunny Side of the Street

Jo Stafford

Jo Stafford - "You belong to me", other successes and more friends

3:10

11

Трек Temptation (Tim-Tayshun)

Temptation (Tim-Tayshun)

Jo Stafford

,

Red Ingle & The Natural Seven

Jo Stafford - "You belong to me", other successes and more friends

2:58

12

Трек Walkin' My Baby Back Home

Walkin' My Baby Back Home

Jo Stafford

,

Paul Weston & His Orchestra

Jo Stafford - "You belong to me", other successes and more friends

3:01

13

Трек September Song

September Song

Jo Stafford

,

Lloyd Shaffer

Jo Stafford - "You belong to me", other successes and more friends

3:27

14

Трек Yesterdays

Yesterdays

Jo Stafford

,

Paul Weston & His Orchestra

Jo Stafford - "You belong to me", other successes and more friends

3:28

15

Трек Hambone

Hambone

Jo Stafford

,

Paul Weston & His Orchestra

Jo Stafford - "You belong to me", other successes and more friends

2:14

16

Трек The Boy Next Door

The Boy Next Door

Jo Stafford

,

Paul Weston & His Orchestra

Jo Stafford - "You belong to me", other successes and more friends

3:31

17

Трек Georgia on My Mind

Georgia on My Mind

Jo Stafford

,

Paul Weston & His Orchestra

Jo Stafford - "You belong to me", other successes and more friends

3:21

18

Трек Alone Together

Alone Together

Jo Stafford

,

Paul Weston & His Orchestra

Jo Stafford - "You belong to me", other successes and more friends

3:36

19

Трек Carry Me Back to Old Virginny

Carry Me Back to Old Virginny

Jo Stafford

Jo Stafford - "You belong to me", other successes and more friends

3:39

20

Трек Sometimes I'm Happy

Sometimes I'm Happy

Jo Stafford

,

Paul Weston & His Orchestra

Jo Stafford - "You belong to me", other successes and more friends

3:31

Информация о правообладателе: Digital World Contents S.A.S.
