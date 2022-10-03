О нас

Команда

Звук Бизнес

Креаторам

Подкастерам

Ввести промокод

Контакты

Частые вопросы

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Eximo Blue

Eximo Blue

Альбом  ·  2022

Relaxed Bossa Background Music at Night

#Джаз
Eximo Blue

Артист

Eximo Blue

Релиз Relaxed Bossa Background Music at Night

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек I Could Be in the South Zone

I Could Be in the South Zone

Eximo Blue

Relaxed Bossa Background Music at Night

2:11

2

Трек A New Trend for Nightime

A New Trend for Nightime

Eximo Blue

Relaxed Bossa Background Music at Night

2:07

3

Трек Bossa Nova Bonanza

Bossa Nova Bonanza

Eximo Blue

Relaxed Bossa Background Music at Night

2:11

4

Трек At the Hour of Midnight

At the Hour of Midnight

Eximo Blue

Relaxed Bossa Background Music at Night

2:00

5

Трек A Welcome into the Night

A Welcome into the Night

Eximo Blue

Relaxed Bossa Background Music at Night

2:09

6

Трек Relaxed In Rio

Relaxed In Rio

Eximo Blue

Relaxed Bossa Background Music at Night

2:12

7

Трек Ride a Fashionable Wave

Ride a Fashionable Wave

Eximo Blue

Relaxed Bossa Background Music at Night

1:51

8

Трек Samba Smooths and Soothes

Samba Smooths and Soothes

Eximo Blue

Relaxed Bossa Background Music at Night

2:12

9

Трек Tip Toe Into Night Time

Tip Toe Into Night Time

Eximo Blue

Relaxed Bossa Background Music at Night

1:57

10

Трек Syncopation in the Stars

Syncopation in the Stars

Eximo Blue

Relaxed Bossa Background Music at Night

2:19

11

Трек A Bossa Nova Relaxation

A Bossa Nova Relaxation

Eximo Blue

Relaxed Bossa Background Music at Night

2:06

12

Трек Super Relaxed Moods

Super Relaxed Moods

Eximo Blue

Relaxed Bossa Background Music at Night

2:09

13

Трек Night is a New Trend

Night is a New Trend

Eximo Blue

Relaxed Bossa Background Music at Night

2:01

14

Трек Nearer to The Stars

Nearer to The Stars

Eximo Blue

Relaxed Bossa Background Music at Night

2:28

15

Трек Fearless in the Dark

Fearless in the Dark

Eximo Blue

Relaxed Bossa Background Music at Night

1:52

16

Трек A Portuguese Star

A Portuguese Star

Eximo Blue

Relaxed Bossa Background Music at Night

2:12

17

Трек Heavy NightFall

Heavy NightFall

Eximo Blue

Relaxed Bossa Background Music at Night

2:00

18

Трек Those Blues in Brazil

Those Blues in Brazil

Eximo Blue

Relaxed Bossa Background Music at Night

2:12

19

Трек Less Boombing Bossa

Less Boombing Bossa

Eximo Blue

Relaxed Bossa Background Music at Night

2:20

20

Трек Tropicalia Twilight

Tropicalia Twilight

Eximo Blue

Relaxed Bossa Background Music at Night

1:53

Информация о правообладателе: Eximo Music
Волна по релизу
Волна по релизу
Волна по релизу

Волна по релизу


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие альбомы артиста

Релиз Night View Jazz - Music with the City Lights
Night View Jazz - Music with the City Lights2024 · Альбом · Eximo Blue
Релиз Luxurious Jazz at a Classic Hotel
Luxurious Jazz at a Classic Hotel2024 · Альбом · Eximo Blue
Релиз Soothing Slow Relaxing Night Time
Soothing Slow Relaxing Night Time2024 · Альбом · Eximo Blue
Релиз Relaxing House Bar Time
Relaxing House Bar Time2024 · Альбом · Eximo Blue
Релиз Midnight Piano Bar: A Special Moment
Midnight Piano Bar: A Special Moment2024 · Альбом · Eximo Blue
Релиз Leisurely Cafe Jazz
Leisurely Cafe Jazz2024 · Альбом · Eximo Blue
Релиз Luxe Lounge Vibes: Elegant Jazz
Luxe Lounge Vibes: Elegant Jazz2024 · Альбом · Eximo Blue
Релиз Cafe Classics: Timeless BGM Vibes
Cafe Classics: Timeless BGM Vibes2024 · Альбом · Eximo Blue
Релиз Home Grooves: Jazz Chill Time
Home Grooves: Jazz Chill Time2024 · Альбом · Eximo Blue
Релиз Supreme Jazz Lounge
Supreme Jazz Lounge2024 · Альбом · Eximo Blue
Релиз Blossom Melody - Spring Weather and Gentle Piano
Blossom Melody - Spring Weather and Gentle Piano2024 · Альбом · Eximo Blue
Релиз Supreme Jazz in a High Class Hotel
Supreme Jazz in a High Class Hotel2024 · Альбом · Eximo Blue
Релиз Bossa Nova Piano in a Secret Restaurant
Bossa Nova Piano in a Secret Restaurant2024 · Альбом · Eximo Blue
Релиз Coffee & Jazz Time - A Blissful Moment
Coffee & Jazz Time - A Blissful Moment2024 · Альбом · Eximo Blue
Релиз Jazz Time in a Luxurious Hotel
Jazz Time in a Luxurious Hotel2024 · Альбом · Eximo Blue
Релиз Cozy Cafe Time: Soothing Slow Jazz
Cozy Cafe Time: Soothing Slow Jazz2024 · Альбом · Eximo Blue
Релиз Superb Jazz Music at the Hotel's Deluxe Buffet, Vol. 3
Superb Jazz Music at the Hotel's Deluxe Buffet, Vol. 32024 · Альбом · Cafe Ensemble Project
Релиз Happy Rain
Happy Rain2024 · Альбом · Eximo Blue
Релиз Cafe Time and European Breeze
Cafe Time and European Breeze2024 · Альбом · Eximo Blue
Релиз Resort Breeze: Jazz in a Luxury Hotel
Resort Breeze: Jazz in a Luxury Hotel2024 · Альбом · Eximo Blue

Похожие артисты

Eximo Blue
Артист

Eximo Blue

Alma Naidu
Артист

Alma Naidu

Irreversible Entanglements
Артист

Irreversible Entanglements

Jazz Audiophile
Артист

Jazz Audiophile

Keanan Field Group
Артист

Keanan Field Group

Jazz Morning Playlist
Артист

Jazz Morning Playlist

Mike Mainieri
Артист

Mike Mainieri

Matthieu Saglio
Артист

Matthieu Saglio

Bill Stewart
Артист

Bill Stewart

Magnus Lindgren with Daniel Karlsson, Henrik Jansson, Lars Larry Danielsson & Per Lindvall feat. Nils Landgren
Артист

Magnus Lindgren with Daniel Karlsson, Henrik Jansson, Lars Larry Danielsson & Per Lindvall feat. Nils Landgren

Gerald Clayton
Артист

Gerald Clayton

Joel Ross
Артист

Joel Ross

Evening Jazz Playlist
Артист

Evening Jazz Playlist