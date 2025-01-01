Wes Montgomery's Finest Hour

2000 · Альбом · Wes Montgomery

Blue Note Plays Bossa Nova

2008 · Альбом · Various Artists

Best Of/20th Century

2006 · Альбом · Wes Montgomery

All Star Parade of Jazz and Blues Legends, Vol. 3

2014 · Альбом · Kenny Barron

So Is the Day

2012 · Альбом · Bria Skonberg

Bossa Nova

2002 · Альбом · Various Artists

Jazz 'Round Midnight: Bossa Nova

1994 · Альбом · Various Artists

The Beat Of The Brass

1968 · Альбом · Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass

The Beat Of The Brass

1968 · Альбом · Herb Alpert

Ultimate Bossa Nova Collection

2014 · Альбом · Various Artists

Bossa Nova

2007 · Альбом · Various Artists

Blow-Up (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)