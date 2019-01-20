О нас

The Morsellis

The Morsellis

Альбом  ·  2019

The Primavera Session (Live at Esagono Music Factory, 20th Jan 2019)

#Рок
The Morsellis

Артист

The Morsellis

Релиз The Primavera Session (Live at Esagono Music Factory, 20th Jan 2019)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Un pezzo di cuore (Eire) [LIVE]

Un pezzo di cuore (Eire) [LIVE]

The Morsellis

The Primavera Session (Live at Esagono Music Factory, 20th Jan 2019)

3:53

2

Трек Fisherman's Blues (LIVE)

Fisherman's Blues (LIVE)

The Morsellis

The Primavera Session (Live at Esagono Music Factory, 20th Jan 2019)

4:47

3

Трек Primavera sarà (LIVE)

Primavera sarà (LIVE)

The Morsellis

The Primavera Session (Live at Esagono Music Factory, 20th Jan 2019)

5:55

4

Трек Corto (LIVE)

Corto (LIVE)

The Morsellis

The Primavera Session (Live at Esagono Music Factory, 20th Jan 2019)

4:01

5

Трек Canto di natale (LIVE)

Canto di natale (LIVE)

The Morsellis

The Primavera Session (Live at Esagono Music Factory, 20th Jan 2019)

4:27

6

Трек Bring 'em all in (LIVE)

Bring 'em all in (LIVE)

The Morsellis

The Primavera Session (Live at Esagono Music Factory, 20th Jan 2019)

5:36

7

Трек Cosa credi che sia (LIVE)

Cosa credi che sia (LIVE)

The Morsellis

The Primavera Session (Live at Esagono Music Factory, 20th Jan 2019)

5:24

8

Трек Quello che lasci di te (LIVE)

Quello che lasci di te (LIVE)

The Morsellis

The Primavera Session (Live at Esagono Music Factory, 20th Jan 2019)

4:26

9

Трек Vorrei fossi qui (LIVE)

Vorrei fossi qui (LIVE)

The Morsellis

The Primavera Session (Live at Esagono Music Factory, 20th Jan 2019)

4:25

10

Трек Ninnananna (LIVE)

Ninnananna (LIVE)

The Morsellis

The Primavera Session (Live at Esagono Music Factory, 20th Jan 2019)

6:07

11

Трек Porte dei sogni (Acustic Version)

Porte dei sogni (Acustic Version)

The Morsellis

The Primavera Session (Live at Esagono Music Factory, 20th Jan 2019)

4:03

12

Трек Primavera sarà (Acustic Version)

Primavera sarà (Acustic Version)

The Morsellis

The Primavera Session (Live at Esagono Music Factory, 20th Jan 2019)

5:05

13

Трек Un pezzo di cuore (Eire) [Acustic Version]

Un pezzo di cuore (Eire) [Acustic Version]

The Morsellis

The Primavera Session (Live at Esagono Music Factory, 20th Jan 2019)

3:33

Информация о правообладателе: Ermerto Ed. Musicali
