4 Wheel Drive

2024 · Сингл · Zap & the Wires

Love Is Smoke

2024 · Сингл · Zap & the Wires

She Don't Bother to Turn on Her Phone

2024 · Сингл · Zap & the Wires

First Time's a Charm

2024 · Сингл · Zap & the Wires

Hanging out With Time

2024 · Сингл · Zap & the Wires

Up or Down

2024 · Сингл · Zap & the Wires

Secret Agents in Space

2023 · Сингл · Zap & the Wires

When Tears Start Falling

2023 · Сингл · Zap & the Wires

Baby Put Your Arms Around Me

2023 · Сингл · Zap & the Wires

Hired Gun

2022 · Сингл · Zap & the Wires

I Got Nothing

2022 · Сингл · Zap & the Wires

Bourbon Town

2022 · Сингл · Zap & the Wires

The Only Heart I'll Ever Miss

2022 · Сингл · Zap & the Wires

Gina Don't Know

2022 · Сингл · Zap & the Wires

Wild Cherries

2022 · Сингл · Zap & the Wires

Magnetation

2022 · Сингл · Zap & the Wires

Too Bad

2022 · Сингл · Zap & the Wires

I Need to Hear You Say

2022 · Сингл · Zap & the Wires

Lightning Strikes

2022 · Сингл · Zap & the Wires

Mac the Bartender