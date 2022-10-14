О нас

Kid You Not

Kid You Not

Альбом  ·  2022

Here's to Feelin' Good All the Time

Контент 18+

#Рок
Kid You Not

Артист

Kid You Not

Релиз Here's to Feelin' Good All the Time

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек I Am Who I Am, and I Wish I Weren't

I Am Who I Am, and I Wish I Weren't

Kid You Not

Here's to Feelin' Good All the Time

3:06

2

Трек Last of a Lost Generation

Last of a Lost Generation

Kid You Not

Here's to Feelin' Good All the Time

2:24

3

Трек First of a Dying Breed

First of a Dying Breed

Kid You Not

Here's to Feelin' Good All the Time

3:25

4

Трек Doomscrolling

Doomscrolling

Kid You Not

Here's to Feelin' Good All the Time

4:45

5

Трек The Longer It Isn't Us, the More It Will Happen

The Longer It Isn't Us, the More It Will Happen

Kid You Not

Here's to Feelin' Good All the Time

3:01

6

Трек I'm Not Superstitious, but I Am a Little Stitious

I'm Not Superstitious, but I Am a Little Stitious

Kid You Not

Here's to Feelin' Good All the Time

4:03

7

Трек Fire Sale! (Everything Must Go)

Fire Sale! (Everything Must Go)

Kid You Not

Here's to Feelin' Good All the Time

4:15

8

Трек Sounded Like a Good Idea at the Time

Sounded Like a Good Idea at the Time

Kid You Not

Here's to Feelin' Good All the Time

4:19

9

Трек Midlife Crisis Actor

Midlife Crisis Actor

Kid You Not

Here's to Feelin' Good All the Time

1:55

10

Трек Here's to Feelin' Good All the Time

Here's to Feelin' Good All the Time

Kid You Not

Here's to Feelin' Good All the Time

4:28

Информация о правообладателе: Kid You Not
