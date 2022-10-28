О нас

Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Альбом  ·  2022

Mississippi Journal

#Джаз
Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Артист

Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Релиз Mississippi Journal

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Oh Didn't He Ramble

Oh Didn't He Ramble

Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Mississippi Journal

2:47

2

Трек Jack Il Pugile

Jack Il Pugile

Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Mississippi Journal

4:23

3

Трек Elena

Elena

Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Mississippi Journal

3:32

4

Трек Old Man Mose

Old Man Mose

Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Mississippi Journal

2:38

5

Трек Blues dell'emigrante

Blues dell'emigrante

Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Mississippi Journal

4:43

6

Трек Quel diavolo

Quel diavolo

Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Mississippi Journal

3:56

7

Трек Muskrat Ramble

Muskrat Ramble

Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Mississippi Journal

2:28

8

Трек Clichè

Clichè

Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Mississippi Journal

3:39

9

Трек Jennifer La Rossa

Jennifer La Rossa

Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Mississippi Journal

2:25

10

Трек Make Me a Pallet on Your Floor

Make Me a Pallet on Your Floor

Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Mississippi Journal

3:24

11

Трек Jet Black Blues

Jet Black Blues

Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Mississippi Journal

3:21

12

Трек Responsability

Responsability

Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Mississippi Journal

3:16

Информация о правообладателе: Overdrive
