Jack Miele

Jack Miele

,

Beau St. Pierre

Альбом  ·  2022

Let the Music Play (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)

#Саундтреки
Jack Miele

Артист

Jack Miele

Релиз Let the Music Play (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Prologue : Let the Music Play

Prologue : Let the Music Play

Jack Miele

,

Beau St. Pierre

Let the Music Play (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)

1:14

2

Трек Back on the Road

Back on the Road

Jack Miele

,

Beau St. Pierre

Let the Music Play (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)

2:55

3

Трек The World Gone Mad

The World Gone Mad

Jack Miele

,

Beau St. Pierre

Let the Music Play (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)

2:03

4

Трек How Long Can We Go on?

How Long Can We Go on?

Jack Miele

,

Beau St. Pierre

Let the Music Play (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)

2:03

5

Трек Home

Home

Jack Miele

,

Beau St. Pierre

Let the Music Play (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)

4:43

6

Трек The Waiting

The Waiting

Jack Miele

,

Beau St. Pierre

Let the Music Play (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)

1:01

7

Трек Lives Unravel

Lives Unravel

Jack Miele

,

Beau St. Pierre

Let the Music Play (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)

2:15

8

Трек We Try to Hold On

We Try to Hold On

Jack Miele

,

Beau St. Pierre

Let the Music Play (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)

3:18

9

Трек Lose It All

Lose It All

Jack Miele

,

Beau St. Pierre

Let the Music Play (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)

1:31

10

Трек Follow Me in the Dark

Follow Me in the Dark

Jack Miele

,

Beau St. Pierre

Let the Music Play (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)

4:25

11

Трек Time Will Tell

Time Will Tell

Jack Miele

,

Beau St. Pierre

Let the Music Play (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)

3:42

12

Трек Finding a Way

Finding a Way

Jack Miele

,

Beau St. Pierre

Let the Music Play (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)

2:00

13

Трек Let the Music Play (Reprise)

Let the Music Play (Reprise)

Jack Miele

,

Beau St. Pierre

Let the Music Play (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)

2:44

Информация о правообладателе: Jack Miele Productions LTD
Jack Miele
Артист

Jack Miele

