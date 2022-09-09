We Are Rising on the Wings of Eagles

2024 · Сингл · Prophet Jerome Fernando

You Will Overcome the World (A New Spirit Song)

2024 · Сингл · Prophet Jerome Fernando

Gitagoz (A Song of the Spirit for Increased Capacity)

2024 · Сингл · Prophet Jerome Fernando

Open Heavens (Live)

2024 · Сингл · Prophet Jerome Fernando

Something Good Is Coming Out

2022 · Сингл · Prophet Jerome Fernando

Shumba (Lion: Song of the Spirit)

2022 · Сингл · Prophet Jerome Fernando

Glorious Collection

2021 · Альбом · Prophet Jerome Fernando

A New Sound

2020 · Альбом · Prophet Jerome Fernando

A New Sound