Nekro Batica

Nekro Batica

Альбом  ·  2015

All of Our Agony Lies in the Ruins of Our Dreams

#Экспериментальная электроника
Nekro Batica

Артист

Nekro Batica

Релиз All of Our Agony Lies in the Ruins of Our Dreams

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек We Are Nothing But Empty Shells

We Are Nothing But Empty Shells

Nekro Batica

All of Our Agony Lies in the Ruins of Our Dreams

4:23

2

Трек The Final Product of the Inevitable Defeat

The Final Product of the Inevitable Defeat

Nekro Batica

All of Our Agony Lies in the Ruins of Our Dreams

11:45

3

Трек The Everlasting Void

The Everlasting Void

Nekro Batica

All of Our Agony Lies in the Ruins of Our Dreams

5:00

4

Трек Roaming the Sea of the Infinite Sadness

Roaming the Sea of the Infinite Sadness

Nekro Batica

All of Our Agony Lies in the Ruins of Our Dreams

12:06

5

Трек All That Remains Is Simply Despair

All That Remains Is Simply Despair

Nekro Batica

All of Our Agony Lies in the Ruins of Our Dreams

14:59

6

Трек Imprisoned, Banished, Alienated

Imprisoned, Banished, Alienated

Nekro Batica

All of Our Agony Lies in the Ruins of Our Dreams

14:22

7

Трек Thou Shalt Suffer

Thou Shalt Suffer

Nekro Batica

All of Our Agony Lies in the Ruins of Our Dreams

10:28

Информация о правообладателе: The Voidbreather Records
