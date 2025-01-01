О нас

Big Bill Broonzy

Big Bill Broonzy

Сингл  ·  1952

Big Bill Broonzy - Get Back From The Greatest Hits, Vol. 2

#Блюз
Big Bill Broonzy

Артист

Big Bill Broonzy

Релиз Big Bill Broonzy - Get Back From The Greatest Hits, Vol. 2

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек All By Myself

All By Myself

Big Bill Broonzy

Big Bill Broonzy - Get Back From The Greatest Hits, Vol. 2

3:41

2

Трек I'm Woke Up Now

I'm Woke Up Now

Big Bill and his Chicago Five

Big Bill Broonzy - Get Back From The Greatest Hits, Vol. 2

3:41

3

Трек Just Rocking

Just Rocking

Big Bill Broonzy

Big Bill Broonzy - Get Back From The Greatest Hits, Vol. 2

3:41

4

Трек Ramblin' Bill

Ramblin' Bill

Big Bill Broonzy

Big Bill Broonzy - Get Back From The Greatest Hits, Vol. 2

3:41

5

Трек Rider Rider Blues

Rider Rider Blues

Big Bill and the Memphis Five

Big Bill Broonzy - Get Back From The Greatest Hits, Vol. 2

3:41

6

Трек Shine On Shine On

Shine On Shine On

Big Bill Broonzy

Big Bill Broonzy - Get Back From The Greatest Hits, Vol. 2

3:41

7

Трек Summertime Blues

Summertime Blues

Big Bill Broonzy

Big Bill Broonzy - Get Back From The Greatest Hits, Vol. 2

3:41

8

Трек Why Should I Spend My Money

Why Should I Spend My Money

Big Bill Broonzy

Big Bill Broonzy - Get Back From The Greatest Hits, Vol. 2

3:41

9

Трек Getting Older Every Day

Getting Older Every Day

Big Bill Broonzy

Big Bill Broonzy - Get Back From The Greatest Hits, Vol. 2

3:41

10

Трек I'm Gonna Move to the Outs

I'm Gonna Move to the Outs

Big Bill and his Chicago Five

Big Bill Broonzy - Get Back From The Greatest Hits, Vol. 2

3:41

Информация о правообладателе: Digital World Contents S.A.S.
