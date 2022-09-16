О нас

The Jazz Messengers

The Jazz Messengers

,

Relaxing Instrumental Jazz Academy

,

Smooth Jazz Park

Альбом  ·  2022

Jazz Hits Café

#Поп

4 лайка

The Jazz Messengers

Артист

The Jazz Messengers

Релиз Jazz Hits Café

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек I'll Never Smile Again

I'll Never Smile Again

Starlite Singers

Jazz Hits Café

3:35

2

Трек Nancy (With the Laughing Face)

Nancy (With the Laughing Face)

Starlite Singers

Jazz Hits Café

3:20

3

Трек Chicago

Chicago

Starlite Singers

Jazz Hits Café

2:10

4

Трек Straighten Up and Fly Right

Straighten Up and Fly Right

Starlite Singers

Jazz Hits Café

2:11

5

Трек Wave

Wave

Starlite Singers

Jazz Hits Café

3:17

6

Трек Sexy

Sexy

Silver Disco Explosion

Jazz Hits Café

3:12

7

Трек The More I See You

The More I See You

Starlite Singers

Jazz Hits Café

2:06

8

Трек Zip Gun Bop (Reloaded)

Zip Gun Bop (Reloaded)

Blue Suede Daddys

Jazz Hits Café

3:11

9

Трек Didn't We

Didn't We

Starlite Singers

Jazz Hits Café

2:52

10

Трек Tenderly

Tenderly

The Countdown Singers

Jazz Hits Café

3:41

11

Трек Paragon Rag

Paragon Rag

The Ragtime Entertainer

Jazz Hits Café

3:12

12

Трек Winners

Winners

Starlite Singers

Jazz Hits Café

11:46

13

Трек I'll Be With You in Apple Blossom Time

I'll Be With You in Apple Blossom Time

The Astoria Singers

Jazz Hits Café

2:04

14

Трек All I Need Is You

All I Need Is You

Saxophone Dreamsound

Jazz Hits Café

5:51

15

Трек Jingle, Jangle, Jingle

Jingle, Jangle, Jingle

The Nashville Riders

Jazz Hits Café

2:39

16

Трек I've Got a Crush On You / I'll Get By (From "The Helen Morgan Story" / "Both Ends of the Candle")

I've Got a Crush On You / I'll Get By (From "The Helen Morgan Story" / "Both Ends of the Candle")

Starlite Singers

Jazz Hits Café

2:05

Информация о правообладателе: Hey Ya Records
