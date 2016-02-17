О нас

Industrial Industrial

Industrial Industrial

,

Shoddy Music

,

Anti-Music

Альбом  ·  2016

Shoddy Music

#Альтернативный рок

1 лайк

Industrial Industrial

Артист

Industrial Industrial

Релиз Shoddy Music

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Zaphod's Quest (XLII)

Zaphod's Quest (XLII)

Experimental Electronic Playground

,

Industrial Music Factory

,

Darkwave

,

Chaos Meditation

,

Noisy Friends

,

ddadyrddau

Shoddy Music

1:10

2

Трек Go-Reizei Ascends the Throne (MXLV)

Go-Reizei Ascends the Throne (MXLV)

Experimental Electronic Playground

,

Industrial Music Factory

,

Darkwave

,

Chaos Meditations

,

Noisy Friends

,

ddadyrddau

Shoddy Music

3:03

3

Трек King Wamba of the Visigoths Puts Down the Revolt (DCLXXIII)

King Wamba of the Visigoths Puts Down the Revolt (DCLXXIII)

Experimental Electronic Playground

,

Industrial Music Factory

,

Darkwave

,

Dar Quave

,

Noisy Friends

,

ddadyrddau

Shoddy Music

1:06

4

Трек Filler Noise

Filler Noise

Experimental Electronic Playground

,

Industrial Music Factory

,

Darkwave

,

Dar Quave

,

Noisy Friends

,

ddadyrddau

Shoddy Music

1:57

5

Трек Kamatari receives the surname Fujiwara (DCLXIX)

Kamatari receives the surname Fujiwara (DCLXIX)

Experimental Electronic Playground

,

Industrial Music Factory

,

Darkwave

,

Chaos Redefined

,

Noisy Friends

,

ddadyrddau

Shoddy Music

1:22

6

Трек Seneqerim-Hovhannes of Vaspurakan Surrenders (MXXI)

Seneqerim-Hovhannes of Vaspurakan Surrenders (MXXI)

Experimental Electronic Playground

,

Industrial Music Factory

,

Darkwave

,

xaos musiqi

,

Noisy Friends

,

ddadyrddau

Shoddy Music

2:06

7

Трек More Filler Noise

More Filler Noise

Experimental Electronic Playground

,

Industrial Music Factory

,

Darkwave

,

Dar Quave

,

Noisy Friends

,

ddadyrddau

Shoddy Music

1:23

8

Трек King Cenwalh of Wessex dies and is succeeded by Seaxburh (DCLXXII)

King Cenwalh of Wessex dies and is succeeded by Seaxburh (DCLXXII)

Experimental Electronic Playground

,

Industrial Music Factory

,

Darkwave

,

Dar Quave

,

Noisy Friends

,

ddadyrddau

Shoddy Music

1:05

9

Трек The Year of the Consulship of Agricola and Clementinus (CCXXX: Ab Urbe Condita)

The Year of the Consulship of Agricola and Clementinus (CCXXX: Ab Urbe Condita)

Experimental Electronic Playground

,

Industrial Music Factory

,

Darkwave

,

Dar Quave

,

Noisy Friends

,

ddadyrddau

Shoddy Music

1:47

Информация о правообладателе: Llort
