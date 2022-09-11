О нас

Teres

Teres

,

Cafe lounge Jazz

Альбом  ·  2022

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

#Джаз
Teres

Артист

Teres

Релиз Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Setting Up for Studying

Setting Up for Studying

Teres

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

2:24

2

Трек Focus Up My Moods

Focus Up My Moods

Cafe lounge Jazz

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

2:29

3

Трек Knowledge Surrounds Me

Knowledge Surrounds Me

Teres

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

2:08

4

Трек The History of New Orleans

The History of New Orleans

Cafe lounge Jazz

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

2:13

5

Трек Dance into the Deluxe

Dance into the Deluxe

Teres

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

2:10

6

Трек Rhythmic Study

Rhythmic Study

Cafe lounge Jazz

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

2:39

7

Трек Deluxe Reading

Deluxe Reading

Teres

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

2:32

8

Трек Encouraging Thought

Encouraging Thought

Cafe lounge Jazz

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

2:03

9

Трек At the Peak of Intelligence

At the Peak of Intelligence

Teres

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

3:06

10

Трек A Thirst For Knowing

A Thirst For Knowing

Cafe lounge Jazz

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

2:29

11

Трек The Hipster's Article

The Hipster's Article

Teres

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

2:14

12

Трек Learning By Rhythm

Learning By Rhythm

Cafe lounge Jazz

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

2:31

13

Трек Delightfully Deluxe Ragtime

Delightfully Deluxe Ragtime

Teres

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

1:54

14

Трек Encyclopaedic Lives

Encyclopaedic Lives

Cafe lounge Jazz

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

2:20

15

Трек Sexy Study Time

Sexy Study Time

Teres

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

2:08

16

Трек Book Reading Grooves

Book Reading Grooves

Cafe lounge Jazz

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

2:16

17

Трек The Precision of Jazz

The Precision of Jazz

Teres

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

2:39

18

Трек Vibes of Work

Vibes of Work

Cafe lounge Jazz

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

1:56

19

Трек The Facts of Books

The Facts of Books

Teres

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

3:05

20

Трек Deluxe Studies

Deluxe Studies

Cafe lounge Jazz

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

3:04

21

Трек Surround Myself With Facts

Surround Myself With Facts

Teres

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

1:54

22

Трек Towers of Books

Towers of Books

Cafe lounge Jazz

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

2:15

23

Трек Swing Through Ideas

Swing Through Ideas

Teres

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

1:56

24

Трек No Room on the Desk

No Room on the Desk

Cafe lounge Jazz

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

1:53

25

Трек The Finest Learning

The Finest Learning

Teres

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

2:14

26

Трек Music Drives the Study

Music Drives the Study

Cafe lounge Jazz

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

2:28

27

Трек The West Coast Ideas

The West Coast Ideas

Teres

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

2:13

28

Трек Books Surrounding

Books Surrounding

Cafe lounge Jazz

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

2:36

29

Трек Knowledge is Sunshine

Knowledge is Sunshine

Teres

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

2:57

30

Трек Study Because

Study Because

Cafe lounge Jazz

Deluxe Jazz: Relaxing BGM to Listen to in the Room Surrounded by Books

2:35

Информация о правообладателе: Eximo Music
