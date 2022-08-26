О нас

The John Cleats

Альбом  ·  2022

Fingers & Thumbs

#Инструментальная
Артист

Релиз Fingers & Thumbs

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Locate

Locate

The John Cleats

Fingers & Thumbs

2:25

2

Трек Hover

Hover

The John Cleats

Fingers & Thumbs

1:49

3

Трек Quiver

Quiver

The John Cleats

Fingers & Thumbs

2:31

4

Трек Weave

Weave

The John Cleats

Fingers & Thumbs

4:54

5

Трек Muddle

Muddle

The John Cleats

Fingers & Thumbs

2:18

6

Трек Exceed

Exceed

The John Cleats

Fingers & Thumbs

2:16

7

Трек Beget

Beget

The John Cleats

Fingers & Thumbs

3:27

8

Трек Measure

Measure

The John Cleats

Fingers & Thumbs

2:35

9

Трек Ride

Ride

The John Cleats

Fingers & Thumbs

3:27

10

Трек Duplicate

Duplicate

The John Cleats

Fingers & Thumbs

2:31

11

Трек Unpack

Unpack

The John Cleats

Fingers & Thumbs

1:24

12

Трек Tame

Tame

The John Cleats

Fingers & Thumbs

2:37

13

Трек Gather

Gather

The John Cleats

Fingers & Thumbs

3:50

14

Трек Dwell

Dwell

The John Cleats

Fingers & Thumbs

2:07

15

Трек Skip

Skip

The John Cleats

Fingers & Thumbs

1:22

16

Трек Settle

Settle

The John Cleats

Fingers & Thumbs

1:31

Информация о правообладателе: The John Cleats
Волна по релизу

