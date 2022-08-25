Альбом · 2022
Courthouse Crowds
1
Crowd in a Small Bail Court Room Between Cases with Presence with Bailiffs Escorting Prisoner, Handcuffs
0:33
2
0:46
3
1:14
4
Crowd in a Small Bail Court Room with Counsel and Judge with Crown Addressing Body of Court
0:52
5
3:58
7
3:12
8
Crowd in a Narrow Courthouse Hall Loitering Thick and Busy with Discussions and Character
3:09
9
Crowd in a Narrow Courthouse Hall Loitering Thick and Busy with Discussions and Character
1:21
10
1:17
11
Crowd in a Narrow Courthouse Hall Loitering in a Thriving Throng with Clear Discussions and Character
2:04
12
2:03
13
Crowd in a Courthouse Hall by the Clerk’s Office Sparse and Milling in a Hush with Surging Passes by, Happy
2:26
14
Crowd in a Courthouse Hall by the Duty Counsel’s Office Light with Passes by and Distinct Voices
2:37
16
2:41
18
Crowd in a Courthouse Hall Sparse with Faint Voices Loitering and Discussing Thoughtfully
2:15
19
Crowd in a Courthouse Hall by the Police Desk Sparse with Passes by, Activity, Doors, Footsteps and Some Voices
3:01
