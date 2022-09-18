О нас

Weather and Nature Recordings

Weather and Nature Recordings

,

Recording Nature

,

Nature Label

Альбом  ·  2022

The Waves Danced

#Эмбиент
Weather and Nature Recordings

Артист

Weather and Nature Recordings

Релиз The Waves Danced

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Thunderstorm

Thunderstorm

Weather

,

Nature Recordings

The Waves Danced

8:29

2

Трек Beach Ambience on Pacific Ocean

Beach Ambience on Pacific Ocean

Weather

,

Nature Recordings

The Waves Danced

2:03

3

Трек Midnight Beach

Midnight Beach

Weather

,

Nature Recordings

The Waves Danced

1:08

4

Трек Orage Storm

Orage Storm

Weather

,

Nature Recordings

The Waves Danced

1:02

5

Трек February Storm

February Storm

Weather

,

Nature Recordings

The Waves Danced

1:43

6

Трек Distant Storm

Distant Storm

Weather

,

Nature Recordings

The Waves Danced

2:38

7

Трек Hurricane Atmosphere

Hurricane Atmosphere

Weather

,

Nature Recordings

The Waves Danced

1:01

8

Трек Storm Is Coming

Storm Is Coming

Weather

,

Nature Recordings

The Waves Danced

1:00

9

Трек Thunder

Thunder

Weather

,

Nature Recordings

The Waves Danced

1:39

10

Трек Why Is It Raining so Much

Why Is It Raining so Much

Recording Nature

The Waves Danced

1:48

11

Трек Why Is It Raining Today

Why Is It Raining Today

Recording Nature

The Waves Danced

1:50

12

Трек New York City Downpour

New York City Downpour

Recording Nature

The Waves Danced

1:57

13

Трек Rain in Texas

Rain in Texas

Recording Nature

The Waves Danced

2:08

14

Трек It's Raining and Pouring

It's Raining and Pouring

Recording Nature

The Waves Danced

2:11

15

Трек Vegan Rain

Vegan Rain

Recording Nature

The Waves Danced

1:56

16

Трек Massive Rain

Massive Rain

Recording Nature

The Waves Danced

2:06

17

Трек Wanted Rain

Wanted Rain

Recording Nature

The Waves Danced

1:52

18

Трек Overnight Rain

Overnight Rain

Recording Nature

The Waves Danced

1:35

19

Трек Raining Sounds on Repeat

Raining Sounds on Repeat

Recording Nature

The Waves Danced

1:46

20

Трек Streams of Rain

Streams of Rain

Recording Nature

The Waves Danced

2:06

21

Трек Raining Fish

Raining Fish

Recording Nature

The Waves Danced

1:40

22

Трек Media

Media

Recording Nature

The Waves Danced

1:41

23

Трек Rain Sounds for Life

Rain Sounds for Life

Recording Nature

The Waves Danced

1:27

24

Трек Verby Rain

Verby Rain

Recording Nature

The Waves Danced

2:16

25

Трек Fascination with the Natural World

Fascination with the Natural World

Recording Nature

The Waves Danced

2:01

26

Трек Prominent

Prominent

Recording Nature

The Waves Danced

3:04

27

Трек Idylls

Idylls

Recording Nature

The Waves Danced

1:47

28

Трек Far Detached

Far Detached

Recording Nature

The Waves Danced

1:47

29

Трек Heavily Influenced

Heavily Influenced

Recording Nature

The Waves Danced

2:32

30

Трек Gypsy Lilies

Gypsy Lilies

Recording Nature

The Waves Danced

3:07

31

Трек Pieces

Pieces

Recording Nature

The Waves Danced

1:40

32

Трек Short and Clear

Short and Clear

Recording Nature

The Waves Danced

2:18

33

Трек Placidity

Placidity

Recording Nature

The Waves Danced

3:00

34

Трек Conserve

Conserve

Recording Nature

The Waves Danced

2:25

35

Трек Nature's Interaction

Nature's Interaction

Recording Nature

The Waves Danced

1:30

36

Трек Flora and Fauna

Flora and Fauna

Recording Nature

The Waves Danced

3:45

Информация о правообладателе: Nature 1 Records
