Mother Nature Recordings

Mother Nature Recordings

,

Rivers and Streams

,

River Sounds

Альбом  ·  2022

Mother Nature Creation

#Эмбиент
Mother Nature Recordings

Артист

Mother Nature Recordings

Релиз Mother Nature Creation

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Dive

Dive

River Sounds

Mother Nature Creation

2:32

2

Трек Elevate

Elevate

River Sounds

Mother Nature Creation

1:09

3

Трек Prairie Seeds

Prairie Seeds

River Sounds

Mother Nature Creation

1:51

4

Трек Easy to Love

Easy to Love

River Sounds

Mother Nature Creation

1:40

5

Трек Native Plants

Native Plants

River Sounds

Mother Nature Creation

1:30

6

Трек Poignant

Poignant

River Sounds

Mother Nature Creation

1:44

7

Трек Collection of Diary Entries

Collection of Diary Entries

River Sounds

Mother Nature Creation

1:08

8

Трек River Guardian

River Guardian

River Sounds

Mother Nature Creation

2:57

9

Трек Pleasant Persistence

Pleasant Persistence

River Sounds

Mother Nature Creation

2:22

10

Трек Idea Through the Door

Idea Through the Door

River Sounds

Mother Nature Creation

5:43

11

Трек Backbone

Backbone

River Sounds

Mother Nature Creation

5:29

12

Трек Fertility of the River Valleys

Fertility of the River Valleys

River Sounds

Mother Nature Creation

3:24

13

Трек The Sound of the Waves

The Sound of the Waves

Mother Nature Recordings

Mother Nature Creation

1:51

Информация о правообладателе: Nature 1 Records
