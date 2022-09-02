О нас

The Nature Soundscapes

The Nature Soundscapes

,

Natural Sound Makers

,

Natures Orchestra

Альбом  ·  2022

Natural Park

#Эмбиент
The Nature Soundscapes

Артист

The Nature Soundscapes

Релиз Natural Park

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Unpleasant to Be Cold and Wet

Unpleasant to Be Cold and Wet

Natural Sound Makers

Natural Park

3:09

2

Трек Walk Along the Zig­zag Roads

Walk Along the Zig­zag Roads

Natures Orchestra

Natural Park

3:45

3

Трек Cut Across a Mountain Path

Cut Across a Mountain Path

Natures Orchestra

Natural Park

1:19

4

Трек Smart Shower of Raindrops

Smart Shower of Raindrops

Natures Orchestra

Natural Park

1:40

5

Трек Yawning Chasm

Yawning Chasm

Natures Orchestra

Natural Park

1:19

6

Трек Our Hearts Leap with Joy

Our Hearts Leap with Joy

Natures Orchestra

Natural Park

1:30

7

Трек Escape

Escape

Natures Orchestra

Natural Park

2:22

8

Трек Long Walk

Long Walk

Natures Orchestra

Natural Park

1:12

9

Трек Hungry as a Hawk

Hungry as a Hawk

Natures Orchestra

Natural Park

2:22

10

Трек Fall Equinox

Fall Equinox

Natures Orchestra

Natural Park

2:46

11

Трек Dawn Goes Down to Day

Dawn Goes Down to Day

Natures Orchestra

Natural Park

2:01

12

Трек Live in Each Season

Live in Each Season

Natures Orchestra

Natural Park

1:47

13

Трек Influence of the Earth

Influence of the Earth

Natures Orchestra

Natural Park

3:10

14

Трек Hardest Hue to Hold

Hardest Hue to Hold

Natures Orchestra

Natural Park

2:18

15

Трек Taste the Fruit

Taste the Fruit

Natures Orchestra

Natural Park

1:40

16

Трек We Still Mirror the Stars

We Still Mirror the Stars

Natures Orchestra

Natural Park

2:25

17

Трек Eden Sank to Grief

Eden Sank to Grief

Natures Orchestra

Natural Park

1:16

18

Трек Breathe the Air

Breathe the Air

Natures Orchestra

Natural Park

1:23

19

Трек Early Leafs a Flower

Early Leafs a Flower

Natures Orchestra

Natural Park

2:39

20

Трек Magestic Flow of the Nature

Magestic Flow of the Nature

The Nature Soundscapes

Natural Park

1:09

21

Трек Outpourings of the Nature

Outpourings of the Nature

The Nature Soundscapes

Natural Park

1:19

22

Трек Gracious Rush of the Water

Gracious Rush of the Water

The Nature Soundscapes

Natural Park

1:16

23

Трек Sympathetic Sounds of the Stream

Sympathetic Sounds of the Stream

The Nature Soundscapes

Natural Park

1:06

24

Трек Nature's Simplicity

Nature's Simplicity

The Nature Soundscapes

Natural Park

2:09

25

Трек Mother Nature's Grand Hymn

Mother Nature's Grand Hymn

The Nature Soundscapes

Natural Park

1:46

26

Трек Environment's Song of Awe

Environment's Song of Awe

The Nature Soundscapes

Natural Park

2:46

27

Трек Encouraging Sound of the Nature

Encouraging Sound of the Nature

The Nature Soundscapes

Natural Park

1:52

28

Трек Grow Along with Nature

Grow Along with Nature

The Nature Soundscapes

Natural Park

2:02

29

Трек Promising Tune of the Nature

Promising Tune of the Nature

The Nature Soundscapes

Natural Park

1:06

Информация о правообладателе: Nature 1 Records
