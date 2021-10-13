О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Альбом  ·  2021

Speakeasy

#Поп
Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Артист

Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Релиз Speakeasy

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Number One (Live Recorded in 2021 at Home)

Number One (Live Recorded in 2021 at Home)

Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Speakeasy

1:47

2

Трек Pandemia mediterranea (Live Recorded in 2021 at Home)

Pandemia mediterranea (Live Recorded in 2021 at Home)

Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Speakeasy

3:03

3

Трек Rendez - Vous (Live Recorded in 2021 at Home)

Rendez - Vous (Live Recorded in 2021 at Home)

Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Speakeasy

4:10

4

Трек Amico mio (Live Recorded in 2021 at Home)

Amico mio (Live Recorded in 2021 at Home)

Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Speakeasy

3:39

5

Трек Lo sguardo (Live Recorded in 2021 at Home)

Lo sguardo (Live Recorded in 2021 at Home)

Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Speakeasy

3:03

6

Трек Hey Baby (Live Recorded in 2021 at Home)

Hey Baby (Live Recorded in 2021 at Home)

Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Speakeasy

3:19

7

Трек The Sheik of Araby (Live Recorded in 2021 at Home)

The Sheik of Araby (Live Recorded in 2021 at Home)

Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Speakeasy

4:16

8

Трек Going Up to the Sun (Live Recorded in 2021 at Home)

Going Up to the Sun (Live Recorded in 2021 at Home)

Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Speakeasy

1:57

9

Трек If You Want the Rainbow (Live Recorded in 2021 at Home)

If You Want the Rainbow (Live Recorded in 2021 at Home)

Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Speakeasy

4:26

Информация о правообладателе: Overdrive
Волна по релизу

Волна по релизу


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Релиз Troppa Serietà
Troppa Serietà2025 · Альбом · Cosimo and the Hot Coals
Релиз Bambina
Bambina2024 · Сингл · Cosimo and the Hot Coals
Релиз Urla la Campagna
Urla la Campagna2024 · Сингл · Cosimo and the Hot Coals
Релиз Mississippi Journal
Mississippi Journal2022 · Альбом · Cosimo and the Hot Coals
Релиз Elena
Elena2022 · Сингл · Cosimo and the Hot Coals
Релиз Speakeasy
Speakeasy2021 · Альбом · Cosimo and the Hot Coals
Релиз Louisiana Dreaming
Louisiana Dreaming2018 · Альбом · Cosimo and the Hot Coals
Релиз Ferruccio
Ferruccio2018 · Альбом · Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Похожие артисты

Cosimo and the Hot Coals
Артист

Cosimo and the Hot Coals

Chuck Berry
Артист

Chuck Berry

Roy Head
Артист

Roy Head

Figli Di Madre Ignota
Артист

Figli Di Madre Ignota

The Groop
Артист

The Groop

Lonnie Youngblood
Артист

Lonnie Youngblood

Huey Piano Smith
Артист

Huey Piano Smith

Five Vets
Артист

Five Vets

Eddie Fontaine
Артист

Eddie Fontaine

Jeremy Wakefield
Артист

Jeremy Wakefield

Bruno Lomas
Артист

Bruno Lomas

Flying Saucers
Артист

Flying Saucers

Miss Carmen Getit
Артист

Miss Carmen Getit