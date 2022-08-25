О нас

The Sabri Brothers

The Sabri Brothers

Альбом  ·  2022

Aaye Vo Mazar Pe

#Со всего мира
The Sabri Brothers

Артист

The Sabri Brothers

Релиз Aaye Vo Mazar Pe

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Aaye Hain Tere Dar Pe To Khali Na

Aaye Hain Tere Dar Pe To Khali Na

The Sabri Brothers

Aaye Vo Mazar Pe

6:33

2

Трек Aaye Hain Wo Mazaar Pe

Aaye Hain Wo Mazaar Pe

The Sabri Brothers

Aaye Vo Mazar Pe

21:26

3

Трек Ab Ke Saal Poonam Mein Jab Aayegi Milne

Ab Ke Saal Poonam Mein Jab Aayegi Milne

The Sabri Brothers

Aaye Vo Mazar Pe

15:15

4

Трек Ali Maula Ali Maula

Ali Maula Ali Maula

The Sabri Brothers

Aaye Vo Mazar Pe

9:18

5

Трек Andhre Mein Dil Ke Chirag- E-Mohabbat

Andhre Mein Dil Ke Chirag- E-Mohabbat

The Sabri Brothers

Aaye Vo Mazar Pe

6:37

6

Трек Bhar Do Jholi Merei

Bhar Do Jholi Merei

The Sabri Brothers

Aaye Vo Mazar Pe

18:08

7

Трек Daai Halima God Mein Teri

Daai Halima God Mein Teri

The Sabri Brothers

Aaye Vo Mazar Pe

20:56

8

Трек Jhule Jhule Ji Muhammed Jhule

Jhule Jhule Ji Muhammed Jhule

The Sabri Brothers

Aaye Vo Mazar Pe

10:01

9

Трек Khwaja Ki Diwani

Khwaja Ki Diwani

The Sabri Brothers

Aaye Vo Mazar Pe

17:58

10

Трек Madine Wale Se

Madine Wale Se

The Sabri Brothers

Aaye Vo Mazar Pe

6:01

11

Трек Malkul Khuda Malkul Khuda

Malkul Khuda Malkul Khuda

The Sabri Brothers

Aaye Vo Mazar Pe

25:31

12

Трек Mera Koi Nahi Tere Siwa

Mera Koi Nahi Tere Siwa

The Sabri Brothers

Aaye Vo Mazar Pe

6:57

13

Трек Mere Dastaan Hasrat

Mere Dastaan Hasrat

The Sabri Brothers

Aaye Vo Mazar Pe

13:34

14

Трек Mere Tauba Ja Rabb

Mere Tauba Ja Rabb

The Sabri Brothers

Aaye Vo Mazar Pe

6:13

15

Трек Mohabbat Karne Wali Hum Mohobbat

Mohabbat Karne Wali Hum Mohobbat

The Sabri Brothers

Aaye Vo Mazar Pe

6:14

16

Трек Na Milta Ye Tauba Ka Shehar Hum Kahan Jate

Na Milta Ye Tauba Ka Shehar Hum Kahan Jate

The Sabri Brothers

Aaye Vo Mazar Pe

6:32

17

Трек Phir Dil Ki Khushi

Phir Dil Ki Khushi

The Sabri Brothers

Aaye Vo Mazar Pe

14:17

18

Трек Savere Savere

Savere Savere

The Sabri Brothers

Aaye Vo Mazar Pe

7:55

19

Трек Shah -E-Madina

Shah -E-Madina

The Sabri Brothers

Aaye Vo Mazar Pe

3:11

20

Трек Shahe Madina

Shahe Madina

The Sabri Brothers

Aaye Vo Mazar Pe

6:02

21

Трек Tazdaar -E-Haram Nigah -E-Karam

Tazdaar -E-Haram Nigah -E-Karam

The Sabri Brothers

Aaye Vo Mazar Pe

4:33

22

Трек Teri Nazar Karam Ka Sahara

Teri Nazar Karam Ka Sahara

The Sabri Brothers

Aaye Vo Mazar Pe

10:04

23

Трек Tu Maula Hai Tere Karam Nirale

Tu Maula Hai Tere Karam Nirale

The Sabri Brothers

Aaye Vo Mazar Pe

14:37

24

Трек Zindagi Ki Rahon Mein Rango Gam Ke Mele Hain

Zindagi Ki Rahon Mein Rango Gam Ke Mele Hain

The Sabri Brothers

Aaye Vo Mazar Pe

15:10

Информация о правообладателе: Shree Cassettes
