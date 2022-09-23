О нас

Dave Koz

Альбом  ·  2022

Dave Koz & Friends: Christmas Ballads (25th Anniversary Collection)

Dave Koz

Артист

Название

Альбом

1

Трек The Christmas Waltz

The Christmas Waltz

Dave Koz

,

David Benoit

,

Rick Braun

,

Peter White

Dave Koz & Friends: Christmas Ballads (25th Anniversary Collection)

3:31

2

Трек Away in the Manger / Silent Night

Away in the Manger / Silent Night

Dave Koz

,

David Benoit

,

Rick Braun

,

Peter White

Dave Koz & Friends: Christmas Ballads (25th Anniversary Collection)

2:54

3

Трек Happy Xmas (War Is Over) / Imagine

Happy Xmas (War Is Over) / Imagine

Dave Koz

,

Rebecca Jade

,

David Benoit

,

Rick Braun

,

Peter White

Dave Koz & Friends: Christmas Ballads (25th Anniversary Collection)

4:53

4

Трек Greensleeves

Greensleeves

Dave Koz

,

David Benoit

,

Rick Braun

,

Peter White

Dave Koz & Friends: Christmas Ballads (25th Anniversary Collection)

3:38

5

Трек God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen / My Favorite Things

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen / My Favorite Things

Dave Koz

,

David Benoit

,

Rick Braun

,

Peter White

Dave Koz & Friends: Christmas Ballads (25th Anniversary Collection)

3:47

6

Трек Ave Maria

Ave Maria

Dave Koz

,

David Benoit

,

Rick Braun

,

Peter White

Dave Koz & Friends: Christmas Ballads (25th Anniversary Collection)

4:39

7

Трек It Came Upon a Midnight Clear / Happy Holiday

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear / Happy Holiday

Dave Koz

,

David Benoit

,

Rick Braun

,

Peter White

Dave Koz & Friends: Christmas Ballads (25th Anniversary Collection)

3:23

8

Трек Merry Christmas Darling

Merry Christmas Darling

Dave Koz

,

David Benoit

,

Rick Braun

,

Peter White

Dave Koz & Friends: Christmas Ballads (25th Anniversary Collection)

4:21

9

Трек Petit Papa Noël

Petit Papa Noël

Dave Koz

,

David Benoit

,

Rick Braun

,

Peter White

Dave Koz & Friends: Christmas Ballads (25th Anniversary Collection)

4:20

10

Трек Wrapped up in Your Smile

Wrapped up in Your Smile

Dave Koz

Dave Koz & Friends: Christmas Ballads (25th Anniversary Collection)

4:39

Информация о правообладателе: Just Koz Entertainment Inc
