О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Que Metal

Que Metal

Альбом  ·  2022

Waves of Sorrow

#Метал
Que Metal

Артист

Que Metal

Релиз Waves of Sorrow

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Shards

Shards

Que Metal

Waves of Sorrow

6:20

2

Трек Waves of Sorrow

Waves of Sorrow

Que Metal

Waves of Sorrow

4:14

3

Трек Sleep

Sleep

Que Metal

Waves of Sorrow

2:34

Информация о правообладателе: Que Metal
Волна по релизу

Волна по релизу


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Релиз Each End Is a New Beginning
Each End Is a New Beginning2025 · Альбом · Que Metal
Релиз Animi Magnitudo
Animi Magnitudo2024 · Альбом · Que Metal
Релиз Epilogue
Epilogue2024 · Сингл · Que Metal
Релиз Nihil Enim Lacrima Citius Arescit
Nihil Enim Lacrima Citius Arescit2023 · Альбом · Que Metal
Релиз Symphony of Insignificance
Symphony of Insignificance2023 · Альбом · Que Metal
Релиз Life and Death
Life and Death2023 · Альбом · Que Metal
Релиз Just Another Planet
Just Another Planet2023 · Альбом · Que Metal
Релиз Through the Mirrors of Youth
Through the Mirrors of Youth2023 · Сингл · Que Metal
Релиз Splashes in the Ocean of Another World
Splashes in the Ocean of Another World2023 · Сингл · Que Metal
Релиз Somewhere in Time
Somewhere in Time2022 · Альбом · Que Metal
Релиз Waves of Sorrow
Waves of Sorrow2022 · Альбом · Que Metal
Релиз Mind Obfuscation
Mind Obfuscation2022 · Альбом · Que Metal

Похожие артисты

Que Metal
Артист

Que Metal

Вот это находка!

На этого артиста почти никто не похож