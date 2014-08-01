Benjamin Engeli
Kamilla Schatz
Zurich Ensemble
ещё 1
Сингл · 2014
Zurich Ensemble: Scheherazade
#
Название
Альбом
1
Five Melodies from "A Thousand and One Nights" Op. 37 : The Kalif Harun-Al Raschid
2:01
2
Five Melodies from "A Thousand and One Nights" Op. 37 : Dance of the Three Sisters
2:34
3
Five Melodies from "A Thousand and One Nights" Op. 37 : The Bewitched Castle
1:56
4
Five Melodies from "A Thousand and One Nights" Op. 37 : The Tale of the Poor Fisherman
3:08
5
Five Melodies from "A Thousand and One Nights" Op. 37 : Bacchanale
1:54
6
9:57
7
11:26
8
9:07
9
13:07
10
Trio for Clarinet, Violin and Piano (1932): Andante Von Dolore, Con Molt'espressione
4:46
11
4:18
