Benjamin Engeli

Benjamin Engeli

,

Kamilla Schatz

,

Zurich Ensemble

и 

ещё 1

Сингл  ·  2014

Zurich Ensemble: Scheherazade

#Классическая
Benjamin Engeli

Артист

Benjamin Engeli

Релиз Zurich Ensemble: Scheherazade

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Five Melodies from "A Thousand and One Nights" Op. 37 : The Kalif Harun-Al Raschid

Five Melodies from "A Thousand and One Nights" Op. 37 : The Kalif Harun-Al Raschid

Zurich Ensemble

,

Fabio Di Càsola

,

Kamilla Schatz

,

Pi-Chin Chien

,

Benjamin Engeli

Zurich Ensemble: Scheherazade

2:01

2

Трек Five Melodies from "A Thousand and One Nights" Op. 37 : Dance of the Three Sisters

Five Melodies from "A Thousand and One Nights" Op. 37 : Dance of the Three Sisters

Zurich Ensemble

,

Fabio Di Càsola

,

Kamilla Schatz

,

Pi-Chin Chien

,

Benjamin Engeli

Zurich Ensemble: Scheherazade

2:34

3

Трек Five Melodies from "A Thousand and One Nights" Op. 37 : The Bewitched Castle

Five Melodies from "A Thousand and One Nights" Op. 37 : The Bewitched Castle

Zurich Ensemble

,

Fabio Di Càsola

,

Kamilla Schatz

,

Pi-Chin Chien

,

Benjamin Engeli

Zurich Ensemble: Scheherazade

1:56

4

Трек Five Melodies from "A Thousand and One Nights" Op. 37 : The Tale of the Poor Fisherman

Five Melodies from "A Thousand and One Nights" Op. 37 : The Tale of the Poor Fisherman

Zurich Ensemble

,

Fabio Di Càsola

,

Kamilla Schatz

,

Pi-Chin Chien

,

Benjamin Engeli

Zurich Ensemble: Scheherazade

3:08

5

Трек Five Melodies from "A Thousand and One Nights" Op. 37 : Bacchanale

Five Melodies from "A Thousand and One Nights" Op. 37 : Bacchanale

Zurich Ensemble

,

Fabio Di Càsola

,

Kamilla Schatz

,

Pi-Chin Chien

,

Benjamin Engeli

Zurich Ensemble: Scheherazade

1:54

6

Трек Scheherazade, Op. 35: Largo E Maestoso

Scheherazade, Op. 35: Largo E Maestoso

Zurich Ensemble

,

Fabio Di Càsola

,

Kamilla Schatz

,

Pi-Chin Chien

,

Benjamin Engeli

Zurich Ensemble: Scheherazade

9:57

7

Трек Scheherazade, Op. 35: Lento

Scheherazade, Op. 35: Lento

Zurich Ensemble

,

Fabio Di Càsola

,

Kamilla Schatz

,

Pi-Chin Chien

,

Benjamin Engeli

Zurich Ensemble: Scheherazade

11:26

8

Трек Scheherazade, Op. 35: Andantino Quasi Allegretto

Scheherazade, Op. 35: Andantino Quasi Allegretto

Zurich Ensemble

,

Fabio Di Càsola

,

Kamilla Schatz

,

Pi-Chin Chien

,

Benjamin Engeli

Zurich Ensemble: Scheherazade

9:07

9

Трек Scheherazade, Op. 35: Allegro Molto

Scheherazade, Op. 35: Allegro Molto

Zurich Ensemble

,

Fabio Di Càsola

,

Kamilla Schatz

,

Pi-Chin Chien

,

Benjamin Engeli

Zurich Ensemble: Scheherazade

13:07

10

Трек Trio for Clarinet, Violin and Piano (1932): Andante Von Dolore, Con Molt'espressione

Trio for Clarinet, Violin and Piano (1932): Andante Von Dolore, Con Molt'espressione

Zurich Ensemble

,

Fabio Di Càsola

,

Kamilla Schatz

,

Benjamin Engeli

Zurich Ensemble: Scheherazade

4:46

11

Трек Trio for Clarinet, Violin and Piano (1932): Allegro

Trio for Clarinet, Violin and Piano (1932): Allegro

Zurich Ensemble

,

Fabio Di Càsola

,

Kamilla Schatz

,

Benjamin Engeli

Zurich Ensemble: Scheherazade

4:18

12

Трек Trio for Clarinet, Violin and Piano (1932): Moderato

Trio for Clarinet, Violin and Piano (1932): Moderato

Zurich Ensemble

,

Fabio Di Càsola

,

Kamilla Schatz

,

Benjamin Engeli

Zurich Ensemble: Scheherazade

7:01

Информация о правообладателе: paladino music
