Сингл · 2011
Dimitri Ashkenazy Live at the Klassik Musikfest Mühlviertel
1
Der Hirt Auf Dem Felsen for Soprano, Clarinet and Piano, Op. 129, D. 965 (Live)
11:08
2
Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Cello in A Minor, Op. 114: I. Allegro (Live)
7:41
3
Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Cello in A Minor, Op. 114: II. Adagio (Live)
7:46
4
Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Cello in A Minor, Op. 114: III. Andantino Grazioso (Live)
4:39
5
Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Cello in A Minor, Op. 114: IV. Allegro (Live)
4:30
6
Trio for Clarinet, Cello and Piano in D Minor, Op. 3: I. Allegro Ma Non Troppo (Live)
13:06
7
Trio for Clarinet, Cello and Piano in D Minor, Op. 3: II. Andante (Live)
8:16
8
Trio for Clarinet, Cello and Piano in D Minor, Op. 3: III. Allegro (Live)
6:06
9
Sonata for Clarinet and Piano in E-Flat Major, Op. 120, No. 2: I. Allegro Amabile (Live)
8:46
10
Sonata for Clarinet and Piano in E-Flat Major, Op. 120, No. 2: II. Allegro, Molto Appassionato (Live)
5:15
11
Sonata for Clarinet and Piano in E-Flat Major, Op. 120, No. 2: III. Andante Con Moto - Allegro (Live)
7:26
12
Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Viola in E-Flat Major, K. 498 "Kegelstatt": I. Andante (Live)
5:33
13
Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Viola in E-Flat Major, K. 498 "Kegelstatt": II. Menuetto (Live)
5:43
14
Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Viola in E-Flat Major, K. 498 "Kegelstatt": III. Rondo: Allegretto (Live)
8:17
15
Quintet for Clarinet, Two Violins, Viola and Cello in A Major, Op. 108, K. 581: I. Allegro (Live)
8:58
16
Quintet for Clarinet, Two Violins, Viola and Cello in A Major, Op. 108, K. 581: II. Larghetto (Live)
5:56
17
Quintet for Clarinet, Two Violins, Viola and Cello in A Major, Op. 108, K. 581: III. Menuetto (Live)
6:11
