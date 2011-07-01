О нас

Dimitri Ashkenazy

Dimitri Ashkenazy

Сингл  ·  2011

Dimitri Ashkenazy Live at the Klassik Musikfest Mühlviertel

#Классическая
Dimitri Ashkenazy

Артист

Dimitri Ashkenazy

Релиз Dimitri Ashkenazy Live at the Klassik Musikfest Mühlviertel

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Der Hirt Auf Dem Felsen for Soprano, Clarinet and Piano, Op. 129, D. 965 (Live)

Der Hirt Auf Dem Felsen for Soprano, Clarinet and Piano, Op. 129, D. 965 (Live)

Ursula Langmayr

,

Dimitri Ashkenazy

,

Roland Kruger

Dimitri Ashkenazy Live at the Klassik Musikfest Mühlviertel

11:08

2

Трек Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Cello in A Minor, Op. 114: I. Allegro (Live)

Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Cello in A Minor, Op. 114: I. Allegro (Live)

Christopher Hinterhuber

,

Dimitri Ashkenazy

,

Martin Rummel

Dimitri Ashkenazy Live at the Klassik Musikfest Mühlviertel

7:41

3

Трек Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Cello in A Minor, Op. 114: II. Adagio (Live)

Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Cello in A Minor, Op. 114: II. Adagio (Live)

Christopher Hinterhuber

,

Dimitri Ashkenazy

,

Martin Rummel

Dimitri Ashkenazy Live at the Klassik Musikfest Mühlviertel

7:46

4

Трек Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Cello in A Minor, Op. 114: III. Andantino Grazioso (Live)

Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Cello in A Minor, Op. 114: III. Andantino Grazioso (Live)

Christopher Hinterhuber

,

Dimitri Ashkenazy

,

Martin Rummel

Dimitri Ashkenazy Live at the Klassik Musikfest Mühlviertel

4:39

5

Трек Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Cello in A Minor, Op. 114: IV. Allegro (Live)

Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Cello in A Minor, Op. 114: IV. Allegro (Live)

Christopher Hinterhuber

,

Dimitri Ashkenazy

,

Martin Rummel

Dimitri Ashkenazy Live at the Klassik Musikfest Mühlviertel

4:30

6

Трек Trio for Clarinet, Cello and Piano in D Minor, Op. 3: I. Allegro Ma Non Troppo (Live)

Trio for Clarinet, Cello and Piano in D Minor, Op. 3: I. Allegro Ma Non Troppo (Live)

Christopher Hinterhuber

,

Dimitri Ashkenazy

,

Martin Rummel

Dimitri Ashkenazy Live at the Klassik Musikfest Mühlviertel

13:06

7

Трек Trio for Clarinet, Cello and Piano in D Minor, Op. 3: II. Andante (Live)

Trio for Clarinet, Cello and Piano in D Minor, Op. 3: II. Andante (Live)

Christopher Hinterhuber

,

Dimitri Ashkenazy

,

Martin Rummel

Dimitri Ashkenazy Live at the Klassik Musikfest Mühlviertel

8:16

8

Трек Trio for Clarinet, Cello and Piano in D Minor, Op. 3: III. Allegro (Live)

Trio for Clarinet, Cello and Piano in D Minor, Op. 3: III. Allegro (Live)

Christopher Hinterhuber

,

Dimitri Ashkenazy

,

Martin Rummel

Dimitri Ashkenazy Live at the Klassik Musikfest Mühlviertel

6:06

9

Трек Sonata for Clarinet and Piano in E-Flat Major, Op. 120, No. 2: I. Allegro Amabile (Live)

Sonata for Clarinet and Piano in E-Flat Major, Op. 120, No. 2: I. Allegro Amabile (Live)

Dimitri Ashkenazy

,

Roland Kruger

Dimitri Ashkenazy Live at the Klassik Musikfest Mühlviertel

8:46

10

Трек Sonata for Clarinet and Piano in E-Flat Major, Op. 120, No. 2: II. Allegro, Molto Appassionato (Live)

Sonata for Clarinet and Piano in E-Flat Major, Op. 120, No. 2: II. Allegro, Molto Appassionato (Live)

Dimitri Ashkenazy

,

Roland Kruger

Dimitri Ashkenazy Live at the Klassik Musikfest Mühlviertel

5:15

11

Трек Sonata for Clarinet and Piano in E-Flat Major, Op. 120, No. 2: III. Andante Con Moto - Allegro (Live)

Sonata for Clarinet and Piano in E-Flat Major, Op. 120, No. 2: III. Andante Con Moto - Allegro (Live)

Dimitri Ashkenazy

,

Roland Kruger

Dimitri Ashkenazy Live at the Klassik Musikfest Mühlviertel

7:26

12

Трек Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Viola in E-Flat Major, K. 498 "Kegelstatt": I. Andante (Live)

Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Viola in E-Flat Major, K. 498 "Kegelstatt": I. Andante (Live)

Christopher Hinterhuber

,

Dimitri Ashkenazy

,

Manuel Hofer

Dimitri Ashkenazy Live at the Klassik Musikfest Mühlviertel

5:33

13

Трек Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Viola in E-Flat Major, K. 498 "Kegelstatt": II. Menuetto (Live)

Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Viola in E-Flat Major, K. 498 "Kegelstatt": II. Menuetto (Live)

Christopher Hinterhuber

,

Dimitri Ashkenazy

,

Manuel Hofer

Dimitri Ashkenazy Live at the Klassik Musikfest Mühlviertel

5:43

14

Трек Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Viola in E-Flat Major, K. 498 "Kegelstatt": III. Rondo: Allegretto (Live)

Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Viola in E-Flat Major, K. 498 "Kegelstatt": III. Rondo: Allegretto (Live)

Christopher Hinterhuber

,

Dimitri Ashkenazy

,

Manuel Hofer

Dimitri Ashkenazy Live at the Klassik Musikfest Mühlviertel

8:17

15

Трек Quintet for Clarinet, Two Violins, Viola and Cello in A Major, Op. 108, K. 581: I. Allegro (Live)

Quintet for Clarinet, Two Violins, Viola and Cello in A Major, Op. 108, K. 581: I. Allegro (Live)

Dimitri Ashkenazy

,

Acies Quartett

Dimitri Ashkenazy Live at the Klassik Musikfest Mühlviertel

8:58

16

Трек Quintet for Clarinet, Two Violins, Viola and Cello in A Major, Op. 108, K. 581: II. Larghetto (Live)

Quintet for Clarinet, Two Violins, Viola and Cello in A Major, Op. 108, K. 581: II. Larghetto (Live)

Dimitri Ashkenazy

,

Acies Quartett

Dimitri Ashkenazy Live at the Klassik Musikfest Mühlviertel

5:56

17

Трек Quintet for Clarinet, Two Violins, Viola and Cello in A Major, Op. 108, K. 581: III. Menuetto (Live)

Quintet for Clarinet, Two Violins, Viola and Cello in A Major, Op. 108, K. 581: III. Menuetto (Live)

Dimitri Ashkenazy

,

Acies Quartett

Dimitri Ashkenazy Live at the Klassik Musikfest Mühlviertel

6:11

18

Трек Quintet for Clarinet, Two Violins, Viola and Cello in A Major, Op. 108, K. 581: IV. Allegretto Con Variazioni (Live)

Quintet for Clarinet, Two Violins, Viola and Cello in A Major, Op. 108, K. 581: IV. Allegretto Con Variazioni (Live)

Dimitri Ashkenazy

,

Acies Quartett

Dimitri Ashkenazy Live at the Klassik Musikfest Mühlviertel

8:48

Информация о правообладателе: paladino music
