Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1
Sonata XIII in C Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Grave
2:10
2
Sonata XIII in C Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Presto Adagio
0:54
3
Sonata XIII in C Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Vivement
1:12
4
Sonata XIII in C Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Giga Presto
1:07
5
Suite XIX in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Prelude Roundo
1:30
6
Suite XIX in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Entree
0:57
7
Suite XIX in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Minuett
0:40
8
Suite XIX in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Sarabanda Grave
2:04
9
Suite XIX in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Rigadon
0:53
10
Suite XIX in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Symphony
1:13
11
Suite XIX in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Jigg
1:00
12
Suite XIX in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Courante
1:20
13
Suite XIX in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Hornpipe Roundo
0:49
14
Sonata I in D Major for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: I. Grave
2:13
15
Sonata I in D Major for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: II. Presto
1:36
16
Sonata I in D Major for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: III. Adagio
1:19
17
Sonata I in D Major for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: IV. Presto
1:17
18
Sonata X in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Archlute: Vivace Adagio Vivace
1:21
19
Sonata X in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Archlute: Allemande Gaie
2:06
20
Sonata X in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Archlute: Sarabande
1:10
21
Sonata X in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Archlute: Gigue Presto
1:30
22
Vale Royall XIV in A Minor for Treble Recorder, Guitar and Bass Viol: Preludio Allegro
0:47
23
Vale Royall XIV in A Minor for Treble Recorder, Guitar and Bass Viol: Allemanda
1:34
24
Vale Royall XIV in A Minor for Treble Recorder, Guitar and Bass Viol: Sarabanda
1:55
25
Vale Royall XIV in A Minor for Treble Recorder, Guitar and Bass Viol: Giga Presto
1:24
26
Sonata XI in D Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Allemanda
0:37
27
Sonata XI in D Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Vivace
2:24
28
Sonata XI in D Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Grave Sarabanda
2:50
29
Sonata XI in D Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Presto
1:30
30
1:45
31
1:16
32
1:36
33
1:04
34
Sonata III in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Largo Grave
2:35
35
Sonata III in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Grave
2:00
36
Sonata III in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Vivace Presto
1:10
37
Sonata III in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Adagio
1:29
38
Sonata III in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Allegro Adagio
0:53
39
Sonata VII in E Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Grave
1:38
40
Sonata VII in E Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Vivace
0:59
41
Sonata VII in E Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Presto
1:08
42
Sonata VII in E Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Adagio
0:59
43
Sonata VII in E Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Allegro
0:55
44
Sonatina XV in E Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Guitar: Preludio Allegro
1:05
45
Sonatina XV in E Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Guitar: Corrente
1:21
46
Sonatina XV in E Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Guitar: Gavott
0:30
47
Sonatina XV in E Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Guitar: Sarabanda
1:52
48
Sonatina XV in E Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Guitar: Minuett en Rondeau
1:32
49
Sonatina XV in E Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Guitar: Hornpipe
0:50
50
Sonata Vi in D Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Grave
1:12
51
Sonata Vi in D Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Presto Allegro
1:04
52
Sonata Vi in D Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Grave Adagio
3:32
53
Sonata Vi in D Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Presto
1:08
54
Sonata XII in F Major for Treble Recorder, Archlute and Bass Viol: Grave Vivace
1:35
55
Sonata XII in F Major for Treble Recorder, Archlute and Bass Viol: Allegro Presto
1:33
56
Sonata XII in F Major for Treble Recorder, Archlute and Bass Viol: Adagio
0:58
57
Sonata XII in F Major for Treble Recorder, Archlute and Bass Viol: Vivace Allegro
0:52
58
Sonata V in G Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Grave, Adagio
2:47
59
Sonata V in G Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Largo, Grave
1:25
60
Sonata V in G Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Adagio
1:16
61
Sonata V in G Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Presto, Vivace
1:06
62
Sonata IX in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: I. Adagio
1:59
63
Sonata IX in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: II. Allegro
1:10
64
Sonata IX in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: III. Adagio
1:43
65
Sonata IX in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: IV. Presto
1:16
66
Sonata IX in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: V. Grave Passecaille en Rondeau
1:45
67
Sonata IX in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: VI. Presto
1:31
68
Sonata IV in D Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Grave Adagio
2:04
69
Sonata IV in D Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Allegro
0:49
70
Sonata IV in D Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Vivace, Presto, Rondeau
1:00
71
Sonata IV in D Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Largo Adagio, Grave
1:31
72
Sonata IV in D Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Allegro Presto
0:50
73
1:41
74
1:44
75
0:52
76
1:05
77
Sonata VIII in C Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Gravement-Vivement
2:30
78
Sonata VIII in C Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Grave
2:02
79
Sonata VIII in C Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Entrée Gaie
0:57
80
Sonata VIII in C Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Menuet
1:02
81
Sonata VIII in C Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Bourrée
1:03
82
Sonata II in E-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Adagio
1:34
83
Sonata II in E-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Presto Adagio
1:18
84
Sonata II in E-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Allegro
1:11
85
Sonata II in E-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Grave bzw. Largo
1:18
86
Sonata II in E-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Presto
0:50
87
Suite XVI in A Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Theorbo: Prelude
1:12
88
Suite XVI in A Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Theorbo: Rigadon
0:44
89
Suite XVI in A Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Theorbo: Minuett
0:46
90
Suite XVI in A Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Theorbo: Entreè
1:25
91
Suite XVI in A Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Theorbo: Air I & II
1:13
