Musicke's Pleasure Garden

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

Сингл  ·  2015

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

#Классическая
Musicke's Pleasure Garden

Артист

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

Релиз Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Sonata XIII in C Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Grave

Sonata XIII in C Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Grave

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Thomas Platzgummer

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

2:10

2

Трек Sonata XIII in C Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Presto Adagio

Sonata XIII in C Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Presto Adagio

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Thomas Platzgummer

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

0:54

3

Трек Sonata XIII in C Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Vivement

Sonata XIII in C Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Vivement

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Thomas Platzgummer

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:12

4

Трек Sonata XIII in C Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Giga Presto

Sonata XIII in C Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Giga Presto

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Thomas Platzgummer

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:07

5

Трек Suite XIX in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Prelude Roundo

Suite XIX in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Prelude Roundo

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Rebeka Ruso

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:30

6

Трек Suite XIX in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Entree

Suite XIX in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Entree

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Rebeka Ruso

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

0:57

7

Трек Suite XIX in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Minuett

Suite XIX in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Minuett

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Rebeka Ruso

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

0:40

8

Трек Suite XIX in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Sarabanda Grave

Suite XIX in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Sarabanda Grave

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Rebeka Ruso

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

2:04

9

Трек Suite XIX in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Rigadon

Suite XIX in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Rigadon

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Rebeka Ruso

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

0:53

10

Трек Suite XIX in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Symphony

Suite XIX in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Symphony

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Rebeka Ruso

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:13

11

Трек Suite XIX in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Jigg

Suite XIX in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Jigg

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Rebeka Ruso

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:00

12

Трек Suite XIX in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Courante

Suite XIX in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Courante

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Rebeka Ruso

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:20

13

Трек Suite XIX in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Hornpipe Roundo

Suite XIX in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Hornpipe Roundo

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Rebeka Ruso

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

0:49

14

Трек Sonata I in D Major for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: I. Grave

Sonata I in D Major for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: I. Grave

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

2:13

15

Трек Sonata I in D Major for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: II. Presto

Sonata I in D Major for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: II. Presto

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:36

16

Трек Sonata I in D Major for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: III. Adagio

Sonata I in D Major for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: III. Adagio

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:19

17

Трек Sonata I in D Major for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: IV. Presto

Sonata I in D Major for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: IV. Presto

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:17

18

Трек Sonata X in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Archlute: Vivace Adagio Vivace

Sonata X in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Archlute: Vivace Adagio Vivace

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Sam Chapman

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:21

19

Трек Sonata X in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Archlute: Allemande Gaie

Sonata X in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Archlute: Allemande Gaie

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Sam Chapman

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

2:06

20

Трек Sonata X in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Archlute: Sarabande

Sonata X in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Archlute: Sarabande

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Sam Chapman

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:10

21

Трек Sonata X in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Archlute: Gigue Presto

Sonata X in F Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Archlute: Gigue Presto

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Sam Chapman

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:30

22

Трек Vale Royall XIV in A Minor for Treble Recorder, Guitar and Bass Viol: Preludio Allegro

Vale Royall XIV in A Minor for Treble Recorder, Guitar and Bass Viol: Preludio Allegro

Michaël Hell

,

Sam Chapman

,

Rebeka Ruso

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

0:47

23

Трек Vale Royall XIV in A Minor for Treble Recorder, Guitar and Bass Viol: Allemanda

Vale Royall XIV in A Minor for Treble Recorder, Guitar and Bass Viol: Allemanda

Michaël Hell

,

Sam Chapman

,

Rebeka Ruso

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:34

24

Трек Vale Royall XIV in A Minor for Treble Recorder, Guitar and Bass Viol: Sarabanda

Vale Royall XIV in A Minor for Treble Recorder, Guitar and Bass Viol: Sarabanda

Michaël Hell

,

Sam Chapman

,

Rebeka Ruso

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:55

25

Трек Vale Royall XIV in A Minor for Treble Recorder, Guitar and Bass Viol: Giga Presto

Vale Royall XIV in A Minor for Treble Recorder, Guitar and Bass Viol: Giga Presto

Michaël Hell

,

Sam Chapman

,

Rebeka Ruso

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:24

26

Трек Sonata XI in D Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Allemanda

Sonata XI in D Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Allemanda

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Thomas Platzgummer

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

0:37

27

Трек Sonata XI in D Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Vivace

Sonata XI in D Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Vivace

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Thomas Platzgummer

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

2:24

28

Трек Sonata XI in D Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Grave Sarabanda

Sonata XI in D Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Grave Sarabanda

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Thomas Platzgummer

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

2:50

29

Трек Sonata XI in D Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Presto

Sonata XI in D Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Presto

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Thomas Platzgummer

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:30

30

Трек Sonatina XVIII in B-Flat Major for Two Treble Recorders: Adagio

Sonatina XVIII in B-Flat Major for Two Treble Recorders: Adagio

Michaël Hell

,

Susanna Borsch

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:45

31

Трек Sonatina XVIII in B-Flat Major for Two Treble Recorders: Vivace Adagio

Sonatina XVIII in B-Flat Major for Two Treble Recorders: Vivace Adagio

Michaël Hell

,

Susanna Borsch

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:16

32

Трек Sonatina XVIII in B-Flat Major for Two Treble Recorders: Grave

Sonatina XVIII in B-Flat Major for Two Treble Recorders: Grave

Michaël Hell

,

Susanna Borsch

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:36

33

Трек Sonatina XVIII in B-Flat Major for Two Treble Recorders: Presto

Sonatina XVIII in B-Flat Major for Two Treble Recorders: Presto

Michaël Hell

,

Susanna Borsch

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:04

34

Трек Sonata III in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Largo Grave

Sonata III in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Largo Grave

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Thomas Platzgummer

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

2:35

35

Трек Sonata III in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Grave

Sonata III in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Grave

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Thomas Platzgummer

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

2:00

36

Трек Sonata III in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Vivace Presto

Sonata III in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Vivace Presto

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Thomas Platzgummer

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:10

37

Трек Sonata III in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Adagio

Sonata III in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Adagio

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Thomas Platzgummer

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:29

38

Трек Sonata III in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Allegro Adagio

Sonata III in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Allegro Adagio

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Thomas Platzgummer

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

0:53

39

Трек Sonata VII in E Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Grave

Sonata VII in E Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Grave

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:38

40

Трек Sonata VII in E Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Vivace

Sonata VII in E Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Vivace

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

0:59

41

Трек Sonata VII in E Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Presto

Sonata VII in E Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Presto

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:08

42

Трек Sonata VII in E Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Adagio

Sonata VII in E Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Adagio

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

0:59

43

Трек Sonata VII in E Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Allegro

Sonata VII in E Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Allegro

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

0:55

44

Трек Sonatina XV in E Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Guitar: Preludio Allegro

Sonatina XV in E Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Guitar: Preludio Allegro

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Sam Chapman

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:05

45

Трек Sonatina XV in E Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Guitar: Corrente

Sonatina XV in E Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Guitar: Corrente

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Sam Chapman

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:21

46

Трек Sonatina XV in E Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Guitar: Gavott

Sonatina XV in E Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Guitar: Gavott

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Sam Chapman

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

0:30

47

Трек Sonatina XV in E Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Guitar: Sarabanda

Sonatina XV in E Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Guitar: Sarabanda

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Sam Chapman

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:52

48

Трек Sonatina XV in E Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Guitar: Minuett en Rondeau

Sonatina XV in E Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Guitar: Minuett en Rondeau

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Sam Chapman

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:32

49

Трек Sonatina XV in E Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Guitar: Hornpipe

Sonatina XV in E Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Guitar: Hornpipe

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Sam Chapman

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

0:50

50

Трек Sonata Vi in D Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Grave

Sonata Vi in D Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Grave

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:12

51

Трек Sonata Vi in D Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Presto Allegro

Sonata Vi in D Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Presto Allegro

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:04

52

Трек Sonata Vi in D Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Grave Adagio

Sonata Vi in D Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Grave Adagio

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

3:32

53

Трек Sonata Vi in D Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Presto

Sonata Vi in D Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Presto

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:08

54

Трек Sonata XII in F Major for Treble Recorder, Archlute and Bass Viol: Grave Vivace

Sonata XII in F Major for Treble Recorder, Archlute and Bass Viol: Grave Vivace

Michaël Hell

,

Sam Chapman

,

Rebeka Ruso

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:35

55

Трек Sonata XII in F Major for Treble Recorder, Archlute and Bass Viol: Allegro Presto

Sonata XII in F Major for Treble Recorder, Archlute and Bass Viol: Allegro Presto

Michaël Hell

,

Sam Chapman

,

Rebeka Ruso

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:33

56

Трек Sonata XII in F Major for Treble Recorder, Archlute and Bass Viol: Adagio

Sonata XII in F Major for Treble Recorder, Archlute and Bass Viol: Adagio

Michaël Hell

,

Sam Chapman

,

Rebeka Ruso

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

0:58

57

Трек Sonata XII in F Major for Treble Recorder, Archlute and Bass Viol: Vivace Allegro

Sonata XII in F Major for Treble Recorder, Archlute and Bass Viol: Vivace Allegro

Michaël Hell

,

Sam Chapman

,

Rebeka Ruso

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

0:52

58

Трек Sonata V in G Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Grave, Adagio

Sonata V in G Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Grave, Adagio

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

2:47

59

Трек Sonata V in G Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Largo, Grave

Sonata V in G Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Largo, Grave

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:25

60

Трек Sonata V in G Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Adagio

Sonata V in G Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Adagio

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:16

61

Трек Sonata V in G Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Presto, Vivace

Sonata V in G Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Presto, Vivace

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:06

62

Трек Sonata IX in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: I. Adagio

Sonata IX in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: I. Adagio

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Thomas Platzgummer

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:59

63

Трек Sonata IX in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: II. Allegro

Sonata IX in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: II. Allegro

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Thomas Platzgummer

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:10

64

Трек Sonata IX in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: III. Adagio

Sonata IX in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: III. Adagio

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Thomas Platzgummer

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:43

65

Трек Sonata IX in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: IV. Presto

Sonata IX in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: IV. Presto

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Thomas Platzgummer

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:16

66

Трек Sonata IX in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: V. Grave Passecaille en Rondeau

Sonata IX in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: V. Grave Passecaille en Rondeau

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Thomas Platzgummer

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:45

67

Трек Sonata IX in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: VI. Presto

Sonata IX in B-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: VI. Presto

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Thomas Platzgummer

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:31

68

Трек Sonata IV in D Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Grave Adagio

Sonata IV in D Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Grave Adagio

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

2:04

69

Трек Sonata IV in D Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Allegro

Sonata IV in D Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Allegro

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

0:49

70

Трек Sonata IV in D Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Vivace, Presto, Rondeau

Sonata IV in D Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Vivace, Presto, Rondeau

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:00

71

Трек Sonata IV in D Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Largo Adagio, Grave

Sonata IV in D Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Largo Adagio, Grave

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:31

72

Трек Sonata IV in D Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Allegro Presto

Sonata IV in D Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord: Allegro Presto

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

0:50

73

Трек Sonata XVII in F Major for Two Treble Recorders: Modéré

Sonata XVII in F Major for Two Treble Recorders: Modéré

Michaël Hell

,

Susanna Borsch

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:41

74

Трек Sonata XVII in F Major for Two Treble Recorders: Sarabande

Sonata XVII in F Major for Two Treble Recorders: Sarabande

Michaël Hell

,

Susanna Borsch

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:44

75

Трек Sonata XVII in F Major for Two Treble Recorders: Presto

Sonata XVII in F Major for Two Treble Recorders: Presto

Michaël Hell

,

Susanna Borsch

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

0:52

76

Трек Sonata XVII in F Major for Two Treble Recorders: Menuet

Sonata XVII in F Major for Two Treble Recorders: Menuet

Michaël Hell

,

Susanna Borsch

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:05

77

Трек Sonata VIII in C Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Gravement-Vivement

Sonata VIII in C Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Gravement-Vivement

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Rebeka Ruso

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

2:30

78

Трек Sonata VIII in C Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Grave

Sonata VIII in C Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Grave

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Rebeka Ruso

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

2:02

79

Трек Sonata VIII in C Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Entrée Gaie

Sonata VIII in C Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Entrée Gaie

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Rebeka Ruso

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

0:57

80

Трек Sonata VIII in C Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Menuet

Sonata VIII in C Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Menuet

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Rebeka Ruso

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:02

81

Трек Sonata VIII in C Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Bourrée

Sonata VIII in C Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Bass Viol: Bourrée

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Rebeka Ruso

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:03

82

Трек Sonata II in E-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Adagio

Sonata II in E-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Adagio

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Thomas Platzgummer

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:34

83

Трек Sonata II in E-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Presto Adagio

Sonata II in E-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Presto Adagio

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Thomas Platzgummer

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:18

84

Трек Sonata II in E-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Allegro

Sonata II in E-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Allegro

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Thomas Platzgummer

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:11

85

Трек Sonata II in E-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Grave bzw. Largo

Sonata II in E-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Grave bzw. Largo

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Thomas Platzgummer

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:18

86

Трек Sonata II in E-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Presto

Sonata II in E-Flat Major for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Cello: Presto

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Thomas Platzgummer

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

0:50

87

Трек Suite XVI in A Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Theorbo: Prelude

Suite XVI in A Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Theorbo: Prelude

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Sam Chapman

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:12

88

Трек Suite XVI in A Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Theorbo: Rigadon

Suite XVI in A Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Theorbo: Rigadon

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Sam Chapman

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

0:44

89

Трек Suite XVI in A Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Theorbo: Minuett

Suite XVI in A Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Theorbo: Minuett

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Sam Chapman

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

0:46

90

Трек Suite XVI in A Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Theorbo: Entreè

Suite XVI in A Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Theorbo: Entreè

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Sam Chapman

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:25

91

Трек Suite XVI in A Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Theorbo: Air I & II

Suite XVI in A Minor for Treble Recorder, Harpsichord and Theorbo: Air I & II

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

,

Sam Chapman

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:13

92

Трек Babell Manuscript (1698): Allemanda in D Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord

Babell Manuscript (1698): Allemanda in D Minor for Treble Recorder and Harpsichord

Michaël Hell

,

Eva Maria Pollerus

,

Musicke's Pleasure Garden

Paisible: Complete Recorder Sonatas

1:50

Информация о правообладателе: paladino music
