Pieter Jan Belder

Pieter Jan Belder

Сингл  ·  2022

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

#Классическая

2 лайка

Pieter Jan Belder

Артист

Pieter Jan Belder

Релиз J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Fantasie A Minor, BWV 922

Fantasie A Minor, BWV 922

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

7:22

2

Трек Ouverture in F Major, BWV 820: I. Ouverture

Ouverture in F Major, BWV 820: I. Ouverture

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

2:32

3

Трек Ouverture in F Major, BWV 820: II. Entrée

Ouverture in F Major, BWV 820: II. Entrée

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

2:01

4

Трек Ouverture in F Major, BWV 820: III. Menuet 1&2

Ouverture in F Major, BWV 820: III. Menuet 1&2

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

2:25

5

Трек Ouverture in F Major, BWV 820: IV. Bourrée

Ouverture in F Major, BWV 820: IV. Bourrée

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

1:00

6

Трек Ouverture in F Major, BWV 820: V. Gigue

Ouverture in F Major, BWV 820: V. Gigue

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

0:42

7

Трек Sonata in D Major, BWV 963: I. Allegro

Sonata in D Major, BWV 963: I. Allegro

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

2:49

8

Трек Sonata in D Major, BWV 963: II. Adagio

Sonata in D Major, BWV 963: II. Adagio

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

0:50

9

Трек Sonata in D Major, BWV 963: III. Fuga

Sonata in D Major, BWV 963: III. Fuga

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

2:11

10

Трек Sonata in D Major, BWV 963: IV. Adagio

Sonata in D Major, BWV 963: IV. Adagio

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

0:44

11

Трек Sonata in D Major, BWV 963: V. Thema all' imitatione Gallina Cucca

Sonata in D Major, BWV 963: V. Thema all' imitatione Gallina Cucca

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

2:30

12

Трек Fugue in D Minor, BWV 948

Fugue in D Minor, BWV 948

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

4:19

13

Трек Suite in F Minor, BWV 823: I. Prélude

Suite in F Minor, BWV 823: I. Prélude

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

1:47

14

Трек Suite in F Minor, BWV 823: II. Sarabande en Rondeau

Suite in F Minor, BWV 823: II. Sarabande en Rondeau

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

3:22

15

Трек Suite in F Minor, BWV 823: III. Gigue

Suite in F Minor, BWV 823: III. Gigue

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

1:54

16

Трек Prelude and Fugue in B Minor on a Theme by Albinoni: I. Praeludium, BWV 923

Prelude and Fugue in B Minor on a Theme by Albinoni: I. Praeludium, BWV 923

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

3:30

17

Трек Prelude and Fugue in B Minor on a Theme by Albinoni: II. Fuga, BWV 951

Prelude and Fugue in B Minor on a Theme by Albinoni: II. Fuga, BWV 951

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

8:06

18

Трек Praeludium et partita del tuono terza in F Major, BWV 833: I. Praeludium

Praeludium et partita del tuono terza in F Major, BWV 833: I. Praeludium

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

1:25

19

Трек Praeludium et partita del tuono terza in F Major, BWV 833: II. Allemande

Praeludium et partita del tuono terza in F Major, BWV 833: II. Allemande

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

2:49

20

Трек Praeludium et partita del tuono terza in F Major, BWV 833: III. Courante

Praeludium et partita del tuono terza in F Major, BWV 833: III. Courante

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

1:56

21

Трек Praeludium et partita del tuono terza in F Major, BWV 833: IV. Sarabande & Double

Praeludium et partita del tuono terza in F Major, BWV 833: IV. Sarabande & Double

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

1:55

22

Трек Praeludium et partita del tuono terza in F Major, BWV 833: V. Air

Praeludium et partita del tuono terza in F Major, BWV 833: V. Air

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

1:25

23

Трек Prelude and Fugue in A Major, BWV 896: I. Praeludium

Prelude and Fugue in A Major, BWV 896: I. Praeludium

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

0:42

24

Трек Prelude and Fugue in A Major, BWV 896: II. Fuge

Prelude and Fugue in A Major, BWV 896: II. Fuge

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

2:27

25

Трек Capriccio in honorem Johann Christoph Bachii Ohrdruf in E Major, BWV 993

Capriccio in honorem Johann Christoph Bachii Ohrdruf in E Major, BWV 993

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

6:10

26

Трек Capriccio sopra la lontananza del Fratello dilettissimo, BWV 992: I. Arioso, ist eine Schmeichelung der Freunde, um denselben von seiner Reise Abzuhalten

Capriccio sopra la lontananza del Fratello dilettissimo, BWV 992: I. Arioso, ist eine Schmeichelung der Freunde, um denselben von seiner Reise Abzuhalten

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

2:10

27

Трек Capriccio sopra la lontananza del Fratello dilettissimo, BWV 992: II. Ist eine Vorstellung unterschiedlicher Casuum, die ihm in der Fremde könnten Vorfallen

Capriccio sopra la lontananza del Fratello dilettissimo, BWV 992: II. Ist eine Vorstellung unterschiedlicher Casuum, die ihm in der Fremde könnten Vorfallen

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

0:56

28

Трек Capriccio sopra la lontananza del Fratello dilettissimo, BWV 992: III. Adagiosissimo Ist ein allgemeines Lamento der Freunde

Capriccio sopra la lontananza del Fratello dilettissimo, BWV 992: III. Adagiosissimo Ist ein allgemeines Lamento der Freunde

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

1:17

29

Трек Capriccio sopra la lontananza del Fratello dilettissimo, BWV 992: IV. Allhier kommen die Freunde, weil sie doch sehen, dass es anders nicht sein kann, und nehmen Abschied

Capriccio sopra la lontananza del Fratello dilettissimo, BWV 992: IV. Allhier kommen die Freunde, weil sie doch sehen, dass es anders nicht sein kann, und nehmen Abschied

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

2:50

30

Трек Capriccio sopra la lontananza del Fratello dilettissimo, BWV 992: V. Allegro Poco, aria del Postiglione

Capriccio sopra la lontananza del Fratello dilettissimo, BWV 992: V. Allegro Poco, aria del Postiglione

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

1:40

31

Трек Capriccio sopra la lontananza del Fratello dilettissimo, BWV 992: VI. Fuga all' imitatione della Posta

Capriccio sopra la lontananza del Fratello dilettissimo, BWV 992: VI. Fuga all' imitatione della Posta

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

5:52

32

Трек Suite in A Major, BWV 832: I. Allemande

Suite in A Major, BWV 832: I. Allemande

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

5:40

33

Трек Suite in A Major, BWV 832: II. Air pour les Trompettes

Suite in A Major, BWV 832: II. Air pour les Trompettes

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

2:58

34

Трек Suite in A Major, BWV 832: III. Sarabande

Suite in A Major, BWV 832: III. Sarabande

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

3:05

35

Трек Suite in A Major, BWV 832: IV. Bourrée

Suite in A Major, BWV 832: IV. Bourrée

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

3:28

36

Трек Suite in A Major, BWV 832: V. Gigue

Suite in A Major, BWV 832: V. Gigue

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

2:10

37

Трек Fugue in C Major, BWV 946 after Albinoni

Fugue in C Major, BWV 946 after Albinoni

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

3:39

38

Трек Fantasia and Fugue in B Minor, BWV 951a on a Theme by Albinoni: I. Fantasia

Fantasia and Fugue in B Minor, BWV 951a on a Theme by Albinoni: I. Fantasia

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

5:09

39

Трек Fantasia and Fugue in B Minor, BWV 951a on a Theme by Albinoni: II. Fuga

Fantasia and Fugue in B Minor, BWV 951a on a Theme by Albinoni: II. Fuga

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

4:11

40

Трек Fugue in A Major, BWV 950 on a Theme by Albinoni

Fugue in A Major, BWV 950 on a Theme by Albinoni

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

1:41

41

Трек Praeludium in C Minor, BWV 921

Praeludium in C Minor, BWV 921

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

5:20

42

Трек Fantasie in C Minor, BWV 1121

Fantasie in C Minor, BWV 1121

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

1:55

43

Трек Sonata in A Minor, BWV 967

Sonata in A Minor, BWV 967

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

1:40

44

Трек Fantasie in G Minor 'in duobus subiectis', BWV 917

Fantasie in G Minor 'in duobus subiectis', BWV 917

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

3:08

45

Трек Fugue in A Minor, BWV 947

Fugue in A Minor, BWV 947

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

0:40

46

Трек Canzona in D Minor, BWV 588

Canzona in D Minor, BWV 588

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

1:00

47

Трек Fugue in A Major, BWV 949

Fugue in A Major, BWV 949

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

2:34

48

Трек Praeludium in E-Flat Major, BWV 815

Praeludium in E-Flat Major, BWV 815

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

2:44

49

Трек Fugue in B-Flat Major, BWV 955 on a Theme by Erselius

Fugue in B-Flat Major, BWV 955 on a Theme by Erselius

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

3:06

50

Трек Aria variata, BWV 989

Aria variata, BWV 989

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

1:46

51

Трек Sonata in D Minor, BWV 965 after Reincken: I. Adagio

Sonata in D Minor, BWV 965 after Reincken: I. Adagio

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

4:06

52

Трек Sonata in D Minor, BWV 965 after Reincken: II. Fuga

Sonata in D Minor, BWV 965 after Reincken: II. Fuga

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

0:45

53

Трек Sonata in D Minor, BWV 965 after Reincken: III. Adagio

Sonata in D Minor, BWV 965 after Reincken: III. Adagio

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

0:38

54

Трек Sonata in D Minor, BWV 965 after Reincken: IV. Presto

Sonata in D Minor, BWV 965 after Reincken: IV. Presto

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

3:55

55

Трек Sonata in D Minor, BWV 965 after Reincken: V. Allemande

Sonata in D Minor, BWV 965 after Reincken: V. Allemande

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

3:03

56

Трек Sonata in D Minor, BWV 965 after Reincken: VI. Courante

Sonata in D Minor, BWV 965 after Reincken: VI. Courante

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

5:39

57

Трек Sonata in D Minor, BWV 965 after Reincken: VII. Sarabande

Sonata in D Minor, BWV 965 after Reincken: VII. Sarabande

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

3:23

58

Трек Sonata in D Minor, BWV 965 after Reincken: VIII. Gigue

Sonata in D Minor, BWV 965 after Reincken: VIII. Gigue

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

15:50

59

Трек Fugue in B-Flat Major, BWV 954 on a Theme by Reincken

Fugue in B-Flat Major, BWV 954 on a Theme by Reincken

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

1:47

60

Трек Sonate in C Major, BWV 966 after Reincken: I. Praeludium

Sonate in C Major, BWV 966 after Reincken: I. Praeludium

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

3:45

61

Трек Sonate in C Major, BWV 966 after Reincken: II. Fuga

Sonate in C Major, BWV 966 after Reincken: II. Fuga

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

0:27

62

Трек Sonate in C Major, BWV 966 after Reincken: III. Adagio

Sonate in C Major, BWV 966 after Reincken: III. Adagio

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

0:36

63

Трек Sonate in C Major, BWV 966 after Reincken: IV. Allegro

Sonate in C Major, BWV 966 after Reincken: IV. Allegro

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

4:47

64

Трек Sonate in C Major, BWV 966 after Reincken: V. Allemande

Sonate in C Major, BWV 966 after Reincken: V. Allemande

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

2:24

65

Трек Praeludium, Fugue & Allegro in E-Flat Major, BWV 998: I. Praeludium

Praeludium, Fugue & Allegro in E-Flat Major, BWV 998: I. Praeludium

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

2:08

66

Трек Praeludium, Fugue & Allegro in E-Flat Major, BWV 998: II. Fuge

Praeludium, Fugue & Allegro in E-Flat Major, BWV 998: II. Fuge

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

6:43

67

Трек Praeludium, Fugue & Allegro in E-Flat Major, BWV 998: III. Allegro

Praeludium, Fugue & Allegro in E-Flat Major, BWV 998: III. Allegro

Pieter Jan Belder

J.S. Bach: Miscellaneous Pieces for Harpsichord

4:14

Информация о правообладателе: Brilliant Classics
