О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Soft Pine

Soft Pine

Альбом  ·  2022

What's In My Head

#Поп
Soft Pine

Артист

Soft Pine

Релиз What's In My Head

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек What's In My Head

What's In My Head

Soft Pine

What's In My Head

3:07

Информация о правообладателе: Sundae Records
Волна по релизу

Волна по релизу


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Релиз Another Half
Another Half2023 · Альбом · Soft Pine
Релиз Baby Gotta Go
Baby Gotta Go2023 · Сингл · Soft Pine
Релиз Another Coast Ride
Another Coast Ride2023 · Сингл · Soft Pine
Релиз I Thought I Could Be Alone
I Thought I Could Be Alone2023 · Сингл · Soft Pine
Релиз Tonal Recall
Tonal Recall2022 · Альбом · Soft Pine
Релиз Brainwreck
Brainwreck2022 · Альбом · Soft Pine
Релиз What's In My Head
What's In My Head2022 · Альбом · Soft Pine
Релиз Still TV
Still TV2022 · Альбом · Soft Pine
Релиз Soft Pine The Remixes 01
Soft Pine The Remixes 012021 · Альбом · Soft Pine
Релиз Underneath the Brain
Underneath the Brain2021 · Альбом · Soft Pine
Релиз Trippy World
Trippy World2021 · Альбом · Soft Pine
Релиз Morning
Morning2021 · Альбом · Ghost Producer Club
Релиз random day, yeh
random day, yeh2020 · Альбом · Soft Pine
Релиз Thru the Night
Thru the Night2020 · Альбом · Soft Pine

Похожие артисты

Soft Pine
Артист

Soft Pine

Вот это находка!

На этого артиста почти никто не похож