Self Care Meditation

,

Concentration

,

Relaxcation

Альбом  ·  2022

Lonely

#Эмбиент
Self Care Meditation

Артист

Self Care Meditation

Релиз Lonely

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Deep Chilled Guitar

Deep Chilled Guitar

Self Care Meditation

Lonely

3:18

2

Трек Relaxation Guitar

Relaxation Guitar

Self Care Meditation

Lonely

3:18

3

Трек Snow in London

Snow in London

Self Care Meditation

Lonely

3:26

4

Трек Slow and Steady

Slow and Steady

Self Care Meditation

Lonely

3:21

5

Трек Verb Guitar

Verb Guitar

Self Care Meditation

Lonely

3:05

6

Трек Nutritive Ambient

Nutritive Ambient

Self Care Meditation

Lonely

2:55

7

Трек Heavenly Comfort

Heavenly Comfort

Concentration

Lonely

2:03

8

Трек Angelic

Angelic

Concentration

Lonely

3:28

9

Трек Saved

Saved

Concentration

Lonely

1:06

10

Трек Feathery Touch

Feathery Touch

Concentration

Lonely

1:16

11

Трек Wingman

Wingman

Concentration

Lonely

1:14

12

Трек San Pedro

San Pedro

Concentration

Lonely

1:21

13

Трек Asleepyness

Asleepyness

Concentration

Lonely

1:45

14

Трек Stick Together

Stick Together

Concentration

Lonely

1:32

15

Трек Flight

Flight

Concentration

Lonely

4:11

16

Трек Smothering Affection

Smothering Affection

Concentration

Lonely

2:54

17

Трек Neutral

Neutral

Concentration

Lonely

2:08

18

Трек Vivid

Vivid

Concentration

Lonely

2:16

19

Трек Best Party Ever

Best Party Ever

Concentration

Lonely

3:12

20

Трек Hospitality

Hospitality

Concentration

Lonely

2:37

21

Трек Tripping

Tripping

Concentration

Lonely

2:42

22

Трек True Life

True Life

Concentration

Lonely

3:57

23

Трек In the Know

In the Know

Self Care Meditation

Lonely

3:13

24

Трек Cognizant

Cognizant

Self Care Meditation

Lonely

1:09

25

Трек Consciousness

Consciousness

Self Care Meditation

Lonely

2:00

26

Трек Peaceful Fight

Peaceful Fight

Self Care Meditation

Lonely

2:43

27

Трек Seeds

Seeds

Self Care Meditation

Lonely

2:29

28

Трек Chirping

Chirping

Self Care Meditation

Lonely

1:27

29

Трек Life's Chest

Life's Chest

Self Care Meditation

Lonely

3:25

30

Трек Treasured Memories

Treasured Memories

Self Care Meditation

Lonely

2:34

31

Трек Disciplinary

Disciplinary

Self Care Meditation

Lonely

1:32

32

Трек The Shift

The Shift

Self Care Meditation

Lonely

2:34

Информация о правообладателе: Ambient 1 Records
