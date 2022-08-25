О нас

Pineal Gland Activator

Pineal Gland Activator

,

Binaural Bob

,

Schlafmusik Akademie

Альбом  ·  2022

You Are Asleep Inside

#Эмбиент
Pineal Gland Activator

Артист

Pineal Gland Activator

Релиз You Are Asleep Inside

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Sweet Views Across the Sea

Sweet Views Across the Sea

Schlafmusik Akademie

You Are Asleep Inside

2:15

2

Трек Soft Ambience

Soft Ambience

Schlafmusik Akademie

You Are Asleep Inside

1:25

3

Трек Ambient Moments

Ambient Moments

Schlafmusik Akademie

You Are Asleep Inside

2:02

4

Трек Over the Hills

Over the Hills

Schlafmusik Akademie

You Are Asleep Inside

2:05

5

Трек Scottish Atmospheres

Scottish Atmospheres

Schlafmusik Akademie

You Are Asleep Inside

1:32

6

Трек Walking Through Edinburgh

Walking Through Edinburgh

Schlafmusik Akademie

You Are Asleep Inside

1:45

7

Трек Back in Time

Back in Time

Schlafmusik Akademie

You Are Asleep Inside

1:42

8

Трек Star Nights

Star Nights

Schlafmusik Akademie

You Are Asleep Inside

1:39

9

Трек Ritual Times

Ritual Times

Schlafmusik Akademie

You Are Asleep Inside

1:22

10

Трек Euphoric Happiness

Euphoric Happiness

Schlafmusik Akademie

You Are Asleep Inside

3:35

11

Трек Outdoor Space

Outdoor Space

Schlafmusik Akademie

You Are Asleep Inside

1:29

12

Трек Move Over

Move Over

Schlafmusik Akademie

You Are Asleep Inside

2:28

13

Трек Trees in Land

Trees in Land

Schlafmusik Akademie

You Are Asleep Inside

2:35

14

Трек Upstairs

Upstairs

Schlafmusik Akademie

You Are Asleep Inside

2:38

Информация о правообладателе: Ambient 1 Records
