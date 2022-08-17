О нас

Zen Minds

Zen Minds

,

ASMR Sleep Sounds

,

Soothing Chill Out for Insomnia

Альбом  ·  2022

Take a Breathe

#Эмбиент
Zen Minds

Артист

Zen Minds

Релиз Take a Breathe

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Hair Color Tutorial

Hair Color Tutorial

Soothing Chill Out for Insomnia

Take a Breathe

2:28

2

Трек Sleep Sounds Peace

Sleep Sounds Peace

ASMR Sleep Sounds

Take a Breathe

5:48

3

Трек Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 1

Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 1

ASMR Sleep Sounds

Take a Breathe

1:45

4

Трек Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 2

Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 2

ASMR Sleep Sounds

Take a Breathe

1:06

5

Трек Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 3

Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 3

ASMR Sleep Sounds

Take a Breathe

1:19

6

Трек Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 4

Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 4

ASMR Sleep Sounds

Take a Breathe

1:42

7

Трек Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 5

Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 5

ASMR Sleep Sounds

Take a Breathe

0:56

8

Трек Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 6

Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 6

ASMR Sleep Sounds

Take a Breathe

1:06

9

Трек Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 7

Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 7

ASMR Sleep Sounds

Take a Breathe

0:52

10

Трек Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 8

Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 8

ASMR Sleep Sounds

Take a Breathe

1:02

11

Трек Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 9

Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 9

ASMR Sleep Sounds

Take a Breathe

0:46

12

Трек Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 10

Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 10

ASMR Sleep Sounds

Take a Breathe

1:39

13

Трек Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 11

Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 11

ASMR Sleep Sounds

Take a Breathe

1:22

14

Трек Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 12

Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 12

ASMR Sleep Sounds

Take a Breathe

1:39

15

Трек Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 13

Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 13

ASMR Sleep Sounds

Take a Breathe

1:32

16

Трек Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 14

Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 14

ASMR Sleep Sounds

Take a Breathe

1:09

17

Трек Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 15

Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 15

ASMR Sleep Sounds

Take a Breathe

1:12

18

Трек Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 16

Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 16

ASMR Sleep Sounds

Take a Breathe

1:06

19

Трек Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 17

Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 17

ASMR Sleep Sounds

Take a Breathe

1:06

20

Трек Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 18

Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 18

ASMR Sleep Sounds

Take a Breathe

1:29

21

Трек Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 19

Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 19

ASMR Sleep Sounds

Take a Breathe

1:49

22

Трек Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 20

Calm Summer Ambient Sounds, Pt. 20

ASMR Sleep Sounds

Take a Breathe

1:25

23

Трек Sing a New Song

Sing a New Song

Zen Minds

Take a Breathe

3:34

24

Трек Lured In

Lured In

Zen Minds

Take a Breathe

1:10

25

Трек Xavier

Xavier

Zen Minds

Take a Breathe

1:48

26

Трек The Lounge

The Lounge

Zen Minds

Take a Breathe

1:34

27

Трек Some Old Friends

Some Old Friends

Zen Minds

Take a Breathe

1:49

28

Трек Bravery

Bravery

Zen Minds

Take a Breathe

2:07

29

Трек Old Man Strength

Old Man Strength

Zen Minds

Take a Breathe

1:46

30

Трек All Essential

All Essential

Zen Minds

Take a Breathe

1:25

31

Трек Cut to the Chase

Cut to the Chase

Zen Minds

Take a Breathe

1:47

32

Трек Was It All You Hoped?

Was It All You Hoped?

Zen Minds

Take a Breathe

1:41

33

Трек Cushy

Cushy

Zen Minds

Take a Breathe

1:16

34

Трек Drag

Drag

Zen Minds

Take a Breathe

1:01

35

Трек Happy Pill

Happy Pill

Zen Minds

Take a Breathe

1:33

36

Трек Summer Sleep

Summer Sleep

Zen Minds

Take a Breathe

3:07

37

Трек Pass It Down

Pass It Down

Zen Minds

Take a Breathe

3:20

38

Трек First Time

First Time

Zen Minds

Take a Breathe

2:58

39

Трек Free Hug

Free Hug

Zen Minds

Take a Breathe

2:22

40

Трек Appreciation

Appreciation

Zen Minds

Take a Breathe

2:31

41

Трек Boogie

Boogie

Zen Minds

Take a Breathe

2:02

42

Трек Flute

Flute

Zen Minds

Take a Breathe

4:29

43

Трек Zoning Out

Zoning Out

Soothing Chill Out for Insomnia

Take a Breathe

4:11

44

Трек Trip Back

Trip Back

Soothing Chill Out for Insomnia

Take a Breathe

2:47

45

Трек Stop for a Second

Stop for a Second

Soothing Chill Out for Insomnia

Take a Breathe

0:56

46

Трек One Up

One Up

Soothing Chill Out for Insomnia

Take a Breathe

3:37

47

Трек Imma Bounce

Imma Bounce

Soothing Chill Out for Insomnia

Take a Breathe

3:46

48

Трек Rest for a Bit

Rest for a Bit

Soothing Chill Out for Insomnia

Take a Breathe

2:15

49

Трек Shared so Much

Shared so Much

Soothing Chill Out for Insomnia

Take a Breathe

1:41

50

Трек Unravelling

Unravelling

Soothing Chill Out for Insomnia

Take a Breathe

2:43

51

Трек Pretty Good

Pretty Good

Soothing Chill Out for Insomnia

Take a Breathe

2:51

52

Трек Doze Off

Doze Off

Soothing Chill Out for Insomnia

Take a Breathe

1:22

53

Трек Lambo

Lambo

Soothing Chill Out for Insomnia

Take a Breathe

1:43

54

Трек Lively Conversations

Lively Conversations

Soothing Chill Out for Insomnia

Take a Breathe

1:50

55

Трек Fieto

Fieto

Soothing Chill Out for Insomnia

Take a Breathe

1:51

56

Трек Poetic

Poetic

Soothing Chill Out for Insomnia

Take a Breathe

1:26

57

Трек It's Fine

It's Fine

Soothing Chill Out for Insomnia

Take a Breathe

1:45

Информация о правообладателе: Ambient 1 Records
