Binaural Landscapes

Binaural Landscapes

,

Zona Música Relaxante

,

Zarobi

Альбом  ·  2022

Calm Soul

#Эмбиент
Binaural Landscapes

Артист

Binaural Landscapes

Релиз Calm Soul

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Heyday Ambience, Pt. 16

Heyday Ambience, Pt. 16

Zona Música Relaxante

Calm Soul

1:35

2

Трек Heyday Ambience, Pt. 17

Heyday Ambience, Pt. 17

Zona Música Relaxante

Calm Soul

1:39

3

Трек Heyday Ambience, Pt. 18

Heyday Ambience, Pt. 18

Zona Música Relaxante

Calm Soul

1:12

4

Трек Heyday Ambience, Pt. 19

Heyday Ambience, Pt. 19

Zona Música Relaxante

Calm Soul

1:06

5

Трек Heyday Ambience, Pt. 20

Heyday Ambience, Pt. 20

Zona Música Relaxante

Calm Soul

1:02

6

Трек Sign

Sign

Zona Música Relaxante

Calm Soul

2:02

7

Трек Jonktime

Jonktime

Zona Música Relaxante

Calm Soul

1:40

8

Трек Coory

Coory

Zona Música Relaxante

Calm Soul

1:42

9

Трек Drip

Drip

Zona Música Relaxante

Calm Soul

3:05

10

Трек Maui

Maui

Zona Música Relaxante

Calm Soul

1:33

11

Трек The Nerves

The Nerves

Zona Música Relaxante

Calm Soul

2:05

12

Трек No Hindrance

No Hindrance

Zona Música Relaxante

Calm Soul

2:17

13

Трек Laughingstock

Laughingstock

Zona Música Relaxante

Calm Soul

1:41

14

Трек Famished

Famished

Zona Música Relaxante

Calm Soul

0:55

15

Трек Insatiable

Insatiable

Zona Música Relaxante

Calm Soul

1:21

16

Трек Punchline

Punchline

Zona Música Relaxante

Calm Soul

2:23

17

Трек One More

One More

Zona Música Relaxante

Calm Soul

1:39

18

Трек 3 Keys

3 Keys

Zona Música Relaxante

Calm Soul

2:46

19

Трек Gum Sole

Gum Sole

Zona Música Relaxante

Calm Soul

2:07

20

Трек Dark Room

Dark Room

Zona Música Relaxante

Calm Soul

1:45

21

Трек Blank

Blank

Zona Música Relaxante

Calm Soul

1:47

22

Трек Gridlock

Gridlock

Zona Música Relaxante

Calm Soul

1:37

23

Трек Silence

Silence

Zona Música Relaxante

Calm Soul

1:35

Информация о правообладателе: Ambient 1 Records
