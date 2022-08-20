О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Outside Broadcast Recordings

Outside Broadcast Recordings

,

Life Sounds Nature

,

Soft Soundscapes

Альбом  ·  2022

Calm Nature

#Эмбиент
Outside Broadcast Recordings

Артист

Outside Broadcast Recordings

Релиз Calm Nature

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек The Above-Sea World

The Above-Sea World

Soft Soundscapes

Calm Nature

4:44

2

Трек Gliding Through the Water

Gliding Through the Water

Soft Soundscapes

Calm Nature

2:36

3

Трек Beige Sand

Beige Sand

Soft Soundscapes

Calm Nature

1:23

4

Трек Repeating the Cycle

Repeating the Cycle

Soft Soundscapes

Calm Nature

0:55

5

Трек Floatation

Floatation

Soft Soundscapes

Calm Nature

2:18

6

Трек Gritty

Gritty

Soft Soundscapes

Calm Nature

2:50

7

Трек Gods Swimming Pool

Gods Swimming Pool

Soft Soundscapes

Calm Nature

3:35

8

Трек Million Reasons to Love the Ocean

Million Reasons to Love the Ocean

Soft Soundscapes

Calm Nature

3:07

9

Трек Enchanting

Enchanting

Soft Soundscapes

Calm Nature

2:22

10

Трек Soft Blanket of Water

Soft Blanket of Water

Soft Soundscapes

Calm Nature

2:01

11

Трек Lighter and Lighter

Lighter and Lighter

Soft Soundscapes

Calm Nature

1:58

12

Трек Enormous Pool of Wonder

Enormous Pool of Wonder

Soft Soundscapes

Calm Nature

1:40

13

Трек Closer to the Shore

Closer to the Shore

Soft Soundscapes

Calm Nature

1:37

Информация о правообладателе: Nature 1 Records
Волна по релизу

Волна по релизу


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Релиз 30 Find Your Zone
30 Find Your Zone2022 · Альбом · Outside Broadcast Recordings
Релиз 30 Sounds For A Calm Mind
30 Sounds For A Calm Mind2022 · Альбом · Outside Broadcast Recordings
Релиз Nature Music to Listen to Before Bed
Nature Music to Listen to Before Bed2022 · Альбом · Nature Sounds
Релиз Back to Nature
Back to Nature2022 · Альбом · Island Nature Sounds
Релиз The Night at the Forest
The Night at the Forest2022 · Альбом · Outside Broadcast Recordings
Релиз Jungle Morning
Jungle Morning2022 · Альбом · Weather and Nature Recordings
Релиз Be with Nature
Be with Nature2022 · Альбом · Outside Broadcast Recordings
Релиз Rejuvenating
Rejuvenating2022 · Альбом · Worldwide Nature Studios
Релиз Palm of Calm
Palm of Calm2022 · Альбом · Sounds of the Forest
Релиз Inviting Nighttime Nature Sounds
Inviting Nighttime Nature Sounds2022 · Альбом · Outside Broadcast Recordings
Релиз A New Brisk Chill to the Air
A New Brisk Chill to the Air2022 · Альбом · Nature Sounds Nature Music
Релиз Forest Life
Forest Life2022 · Альбом · Outside Broadcast Recordings
Релиз Resting in Forest
Resting in Forest2022 · Альбом · Natural Sound Makers
Релиз Woodpeckers
Woodpeckers2022 · Альбом · Outside Broadcast Recordings

Похожие артисты

Outside Broadcast Recordings
Артист

Outside Broadcast Recordings

Nature Sounds Therapy
Артист

Nature Sounds Therapy

Forest Sounds Relaxing Spa Music Singing Birds
Артист

Forest Sounds Relaxing Spa Music Singing Birds

Rain Sounds Factory STHLM
Артист

Rain Sounds Factory STHLM

FloatSpace
Артист

FloatSpace

Flows of Sleep
Артист

Flows of Sleep

Amadeus
Артист

Amadeus

Deep Sleep Sounds
Артист

Deep Sleep Sounds

Sample Rain Library
Артист

Sample Rain Library

QFT Sounds
Артист

QFT Sounds

Kevin English
Артист

Kevin English

Ocean Sounds
Артист

Ocean Sounds

Discovery Nature Sound
Артист

Discovery Nature Sound