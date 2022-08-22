О нас

The Background Noise Company

The Background Noise Company

,

Ruído Branco

,

Pink Noise Babies

Альбом  ·  2022

Ride the Rim

#Эмбиент
The Background Noise Company

Артист

The Background Noise Company

Релиз Ride the Rim

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Sons Calmantes, Pt. 11

Sons Calmantes, Pt. 11

Ruído Branco

Ride the Rim

3:53

2

Трек Sons Calmantes, Pt. 12

Sons Calmantes, Pt. 12

Ruído Branco

Ride the Rim

8:43

3

Трек Sons Calmantes, Pt. 13

Sons Calmantes, Pt. 13

Ruído Branco

Ride the Rim

3:19

4

Трек Sons Calmantes, Pt. 14

Sons Calmantes, Pt. 14

Ruído Branco

Ride the Rim

9:00

5

Трек Sons Calmantes, Pt. 15

Sons Calmantes, Pt. 15

Ruído Branco

Ride the Rim

5:06

6

Трек Sons Calmantes, Pt. 16

Sons Calmantes, Pt. 16

Ruído Branco

Ride the Rim

10:47

7

Трек Sons Calmantes, Pt. 17

Sons Calmantes, Pt. 17

Ruído Branco

Ride the Rim

7:38

8

Трек Sons Calmantes, Pt. 18

Sons Calmantes, Pt. 18

Ruído Branco

Ride the Rim

9:10

9

Трек Sons Calmantes, Pt. 19

Sons Calmantes, Pt. 19

Ruído Branco

Ride the Rim

3:44

10

Трек Sons Calmantes, Pt. 20

Sons Calmantes, Pt. 20

Ruído Branco

Ride the Rim

8:34

11

Трек Baby Pink Noise

Baby Pink Noise

Pink Noise Babies

Ride the Rim

2:16

12

Трек Peaceful Vibes, Pt. 20

Peaceful Vibes, Pt. 20

The Background Noise Company

Ride the Rim

1:59

Информация о правообладателе: Ambient 1 Records
