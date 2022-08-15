О нас

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Crackling

Fire Sounds

,

Fireplace FX Studio

, Fire Sounds

Альбом  ·  2022

Lake of Fire

#Эмбиент

1 лайк

Fire Sounds

Артист

Fire Sounds

Релиз Lake of Fire

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Embers, Pt. 1

Embers, Pt. 1

Fire Sounds

Lake of Fire

2:55

2

Трек Snug

Snug

Fire Sounds

Lake of Fire

3:19

3

Трек Luminosity

Luminosity

Fire Sounds

Lake of Fire

4:48

4

Трек Home Comforts

Home Comforts

Fire Sounds

Lake of Fire

4:56

5

Трек Fireside

Fireside

Fire Sounds

Lake of Fire

5:12

6

Трек Cozy

Cozy

Fire Sounds

Lake of Fire

4:13

7

Трек Comfort

Comfort

Fire Sounds

Lake of Fire

1:51

8

Трек Unwind

Unwind

Fire Sounds

Lake of Fire

3:06

9

Трек Embers, Pt. 2

Embers, Pt. 2

Fire Sounds

Lake of Fire

5:19

10

Трек Evening Calm

Evening Calm

Fire Sounds

Lake of Fire

1:33

11

Трек Open Fireplace Sounds, Pt. 14

Open Fireplace Sounds, Pt. 14

Fireplace FX Studio

Lake of Fire

1:37

12

Трек Open Fireplace Sounds, Pt. 15

Open Fireplace Sounds, Pt. 15

Fireplace FX Studio

Lake of Fire

1:11

13

Трек Open Fireplace Sounds, Pt. 16

Open Fireplace Sounds, Pt. 16

Fireplace FX Studio

Lake of Fire

2:19

14

Трек Open Fireplace Sounds, Pt. 17

Open Fireplace Sounds, Pt. 17

Fireplace FX Studio

Lake of Fire

1:40

15

Трек Open Fireplace Sounds, Pt. 18

Open Fireplace Sounds, Pt. 18

Fireplace FX Studio

Lake of Fire

1:55

16

Трек Open Fireplace Sounds, Pt. 19

Open Fireplace Sounds, Pt. 19

Fireplace FX Studio

Lake of Fire

1:10

17

Трек Open Fireplace Sounds, Pt. 20

Open Fireplace Sounds, Pt. 20

Fireplace FX Studio

Lake of Fire

1:38

18

Трек Open Fireplace Sounds, Pt. 13

Open Fireplace Sounds, Pt. 13

Fireplace FX Studio

Lake of Fire

2:48

19

Трек Open Fireplace Sounds, Pt. 10

Open Fireplace Sounds, Pt. 10

Fireplace FX Studio

Lake of Fire

2:45

20

Трек Open Fireplace Sounds, Pt. 11

Open Fireplace Sounds, Pt. 11

Fireplace FX Studio

Lake of Fire

1:50

Информация о правообладателе: Fire 1 Records
