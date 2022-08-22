О нас

Binaural Beats

Binaural Beats

,

Classical Music For Studying

,

Calming for Dogs

Альбом  ·  2022

Wisdom in the Sun

#Эмбиент
Binaural Beats

Артист

Binaural Beats

Релиз Wisdom in the Sun

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Attention

Attention

Classical Music For Studying

Wisdom in the Sun

1:31

2

Трек Concentrate

Concentrate

Classical Music For Studying

Wisdom in the Sun

2:19

3

Трек Survey

Survey

Classical Music For Studying

Wisdom in the Sun

2:43

4

Трек Scrutinise

Scrutinise

Classical Music For Studying

Wisdom in the Sun

2:04

5

Трек Thought

Thought

Classical Music For Studying

Wisdom in the Sun

2:09

6

Трек Debate

Debate

Classical Music For Studying

Wisdom in the Sun

2:23

7

Трек Examination

Examination

Classical Music For Studying

Wisdom in the Sun

2:33

8

Трек Cramming

Cramming

Classical Music For Studying

Wisdom in the Sun

2:28

9

Трек Reflection

Reflection

Classical Music For Studying

Wisdom in the Sun

2:04

10

Трек Review

Review

Classical Music For Studying

Wisdom in the Sun

2:28

11

Трек Binaural Meditations, Pt. 2

Binaural Meditations, Pt. 2

Binaural Beats

Wisdom in the Sun

2:48

12

Трек Binaural Meditations, Pt. 3

Binaural Meditations, Pt. 3

Binaural Beats

Wisdom in the Sun

1:37

13

Трек Binaural Meditations, Pt. 4

Binaural Meditations, Pt. 4

Binaural Beats

Wisdom in the Sun

1:45

14

Трек Binaural Meditations, Pt. 5

Binaural Meditations, Pt. 5

Binaural Beats

Wisdom in the Sun

1:39

15

Трек Binaural Meditations, Pt. 6

Binaural Meditations, Pt. 6

Binaural Beats

Wisdom in the Sun

1:33

16

Трек Binaural Meditations, Pt. 7

Binaural Meditations, Pt. 7

Binaural Beats

Wisdom in the Sun

1:59

17

Трек Binaural Meditations, Pt. 8

Binaural Meditations, Pt. 8

Binaural Beats

Wisdom in the Sun

1:36

18

Трек Binaural Meditations, Pt. 9

Binaural Meditations, Pt. 9

Binaural Beats

Wisdom in the Sun

1:52

19

Трек Binaural Meditations, Pt. 10

Binaural Meditations, Pt. 10

Binaural Beats

Wisdom in the Sun

2:26

20

Трек Binaural Beats Meditation

Binaural Beats Meditation

Sleep Music

Wisdom in the Sun

2:33

21

Трек Manipulate Mass

Manipulate Mass

Calming for Dogs

Wisdom in the Sun

0:49

22

Трек Fingernail Claws

Fingernail Claws

Calming for Dogs

Wisdom in the Sun

0:49

23

Трек Prehensile Tongue, Pt. 2

Prehensile Tongue, Pt. 2

Calming for Dogs

Wisdom in the Sun

0:59

24

Трек Dream Manipulation

Dream Manipulation

Calming for Dogs

Wisdom in the Sun

1:24

25

Трек Acidic Breathe

Acidic Breathe

Calming for Dogs

Wisdom in the Sun

1:01

26

Трек Calming Doggy Times, Pt. 11

Calming Doggy Times, Pt. 11

Calming for Dogs

Wisdom in the Sun

2:06

27

Трек Calming Doggy Times, Pt. 12

Calming Doggy Times, Pt. 12

Calming for Dogs

Wisdom in the Sun

1:42

28

Трек Calming Doggy Times, Pt. 13

Calming Doggy Times, Pt. 13

Calming for Dogs

Wisdom in the Sun

2:03

29

Трек Calming Doggy Times, Pt. 14

Calming Doggy Times, Pt. 14

Calming for Dogs

Wisdom in the Sun

2:30

30

Трек Calming Doggy Times, Pt. 15

Calming Doggy Times, Pt. 15

Calming for Dogs

Wisdom in the Sun

2:43

Информация о правообладателе: Ambient 1 Records
