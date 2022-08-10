О нас

Nature Calm

Nature Calm

,

Anti-stress

,

Mind of Peace

Альбом  ·  2022

Mountains Are Old Friends

#Эмбиент
Nature Calm

Артист

Nature Calm

Релиз Mountains Are Old Friends

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Sun Slowly Peeps

Sun Slowly Peeps

Nature Calm

Mountains Are Old Friends

1:54

2

Трек Over the Range of Mountains

Over the Range of Mountains

Nature Calm

Mountains Are Old Friends

2:08

3

Трек Birds Shake

Birds Shake

Nature Calm

Mountains Are Old Friends

1:16

4

Трек Morning Dew

Morning Dew

Nature Calm

Mountains Are Old Friends

1:26

5

Трек Cheerful Song

Cheerful Song

Nature Calm

Mountains Are Old Friends

1:58

6

Трек Light Fog

Light Fog

Nature Calm

Mountains Are Old Friends

1:19

7

Трек Every Bit of Life Thriving

Every Bit of Life Thriving

Nature Calm

Mountains Are Old Friends

2:01

8

Трек Slight Chill in the Air

Slight Chill in the Air

Nature Calm

Mountains Are Old Friends

2:11

9

Трек Gentle Shiver

Gentle Shiver

Nature Calm

Mountains Are Old Friends

1:16

10

Трек A Breeze Tickles the Trees

A Breeze Tickles the Trees

Nature Calm

Mountains Are Old Friends

2:08

11

Трек Leaves Sway with Laughter

Leaves Sway with Laughter

Nature Calm

Mountains Are Old Friends

2:01

12

Трек Damp Mountain Earth

Damp Mountain Earth

Nature Calm

Mountains Are Old Friends

2:32

13

Трек Thick Canopy of Branches

Thick Canopy of Branches

Nature Calm

Mountains Are Old Friends

2:08

14

Трек With Hope

With Hope

Nature Calm

Mountains Are Old Friends

0:59

15

Трек Be Relaxed

Be Relaxed

Nature Calm

Mountains Are Old Friends

2:01

16

Трек Let the Stress Disappear

Let the Stress Disappear

Nature Calm

Mountains Are Old Friends

1:47

17

Трек Live in Them

Live in Them

Nature Calm

Mountains Are Old Friends

1:54

18

Трек So Much Space

So Much Space

Nature Calm

Mountains Are Old Friends

1:30

19

Трек Less People Is Less Judgement

Less People Is Less Judgement

Mind of Peace

Mountains Are Old Friends

1:23

20

Трек More Freedom

More Freedom

Anti-stress

Mountains Are Old Friends

2:11

Информация о правообладателе: Ambient 1 Records
