Sound of Nature Library

Sound of Nature Library

Альбом  ·  2022

Al Fresco

#Эмбиент
Sound of Nature Library

Артист

Sound of Nature Library

Релиз Al Fresco

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Birds Tweeting

Birds Tweeting

Sound of Nature Library

Al Fresco

2:15

2

Трек Windswept

Windswept

Sound of Nature Library

Al Fresco

1:40

3

Трек Patches of Grass

Patches of Grass

Sound of Nature Library

Al Fresco

2:57

4

Трек Drops to the Sea

Drops to the Sea

Sound of Nature Library

Al Fresco

2:18

5

Трек Fields and Cliffs

Fields and Cliffs

Sound of Nature Library

Al Fresco

1:16

6

Трек Interrupting the Landscape

Interrupting the Landscape

Sound of Nature Library

Al Fresco

2:11

7

Трек Ground-Breaking

Ground-Breaking

Sound of Nature Library

Al Fresco

1:54

8

Трек Untouched Environment

Untouched Environment

Sound of Nature Library

Al Fresco

1:19

9

Трек Coarse

Coarse

Sound of Nature Library

Al Fresco

2:18

10

Трек New Sense of Wonder

New Sense of Wonder

Sound of Nature Library

Al Fresco

0:55

11

Трек Countryside

Countryside

Sound of Nature Library

Al Fresco

0:31

12

Трек Rural

Rural

Sound of Nature Library

Al Fresco

1:44

13

Трек Farmers Daughter

Farmers Daughter

Sound of Nature Library

Al Fresco

1:33

14

Трек Different Shapes

Different Shapes

Sound of Nature Library

Al Fresco

2:04

15

Трек Complexity

Complexity

Sound of Nature Library

Al Fresco

1:44

16

Трек Habitat

Habitat

Sound of Nature Library

Al Fresco

2:04

17

Трек A Journey

A Journey

Sound of Nature Library

Al Fresco

1:14

18

Трек Man-Nature

Man-Nature

Sound of Nature Library

Al Fresco

3:07

19

Трек Dichotomy

Dichotomy

Sound of Nature Library

Al Fresco

3:00

20

Трек Environment into Gods

Environment into Gods

Sound of Nature Library

Al Fresco

1:26

Информация о правообладателе: Ambient 1 Records
Волна по релизу
Sound of Nature Library
Sound of Nature Library

