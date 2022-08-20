О нас

Phil Chenevert

Сингл  ·  2022

Ozoplaning with the Wizard of Oz

#Разное
Phil Chenevert

Артист

Phil Chenevert

Релиз Ozoplaning with the Wizard of Oz

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек At Home with the Wizard of Oz

At Home with the Wizard of Oz

Phil Chenevert

Ozoplaning with the Wizard of Oz

18:11

2

Трек The Wizard's Spy Glass

The Wizard's Spy Glass

Phil Chenevert

Ozoplaning with the Wizard of Oz

6:56

3

Трек Latest Invention of the Wizard of Oz

Latest Invention of the Wizard of Oz

Phil Chenevert

Ozoplaning with the Wizard of Oz

14:18

4

Трек First Flight of the Oztober

First Flight of the Oztober

Phil Chenevert

Ozoplaning with the Wizard of Oz

12:22

5

Трек The Spikers

The Spikers

Phil Chenevert

Ozoplaning with the Wizard of Oz

15:50

6

Трек Strut of the Strat

Strut of the Strat

Phil Chenevert

Ozoplaning with the Wizard of Oz

18:02

7

Трек A Most Reluctant Starina

A Most Reluctant Starina

Phil Chenevert

Ozoplaning with the Wizard of Oz

18:18

8

Трек Strut of the Strat Sets off for Oz

Strut of the Strat Sets off for Oz

Phil Chenevert

Ozoplaning with the Wizard of Oz

7:26

9

Трек Jellia in a Frightful Jam

Jellia in a Frightful Jam

Phil Chenevert

Ozoplaning with the Wizard of Oz

19:19

10

Трек The Wizard in Stratovania!

The Wizard in Stratovania!

Phil Chenevert

Ozoplaning with the Wizard of Oz

11:30

11

Трек King, King-Double King!

King, King-Double King!

Phil Chenevert

Ozoplaning with the Wizard of Oz

17:46

12

Трек The Flight to Oz

The Flight to Oz

Phil Chenevert

Ozoplaning with the Wizard of Oz

12:51

13

Трек The King of the Kudgers

The King of the Kudgers

Phil Chenevert

Ozoplaning with the Wizard of Oz

16:34

14

Трек Azarine the Red

Azarine the Red

Phil Chenevert

Ozoplaning with the Wizard of Oz

16:00

15

Трек In the Red Castle

In the Red Castle

Phil Chenevert

Ozoplaning with the Wizard of Oz

16:15

16

Трек Escape from Red Top

Escape from Red Top

Phil Chenevert

Ozoplaning with the Wizard of Oz

8:13

17

Трек The Wizard Gets to Work

The Wizard Gets to Work

Phil Chenevert

Ozoplaning with the Wizard of Oz

5:44

18

Трек Strut of the Strat Arrives in Oz!

Strut of the Strat Arrives in Oz!

Phil Chenevert

Ozoplaning with the Wizard of Oz

14:40

19

Трек The Travellers Return!

The Travellers Return!

Phil Chenevert

Ozoplaning with the Wizard of Oz

15:06

20

Трек Azarine Is Restored to Red Top

Azarine Is Restored to Red Top

Phil Chenevert

Ozoplaning with the Wizard of Oz

5:18

Информация о правообладателе: Erika Records
