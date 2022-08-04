О нас

Marco Ciannella

Marco Ciannella

,

Marco Misciagna

Альбом  ·  2022

The Greatest Movie Soundtracks for Viola and Piano

Marco Ciannella

Артист

Marco Ciannella

The Greatest Movie Soundtracks for Viola and Piano

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Deborah's Theme (Once Upon a Time in America)

Deborah's Theme (Once Upon a Time in America)

Marco Misciagna

,

Marco Ciannella

The Greatest Movie Soundtracks for Viola and Piano

3:36

2

Трек Gabriel's Oboe (Mission)

Gabriel's Oboe (Mission)

Marco Misciagna

,

Marco Ciannella

The Greatest Movie Soundtracks for Viola and Piano

3:10

3

Трек Nuovo cinema paradiso

Nuovo cinema paradiso

Marco Misciagna

,

Marco Ciannella

The Greatest Movie Soundtracks for Viola and Piano

2:55

4

Трек Playing Love (The Legend of 1900) [Marco Ciannella]

Playing Love (The Legend of 1900) [Marco Ciannella]

Marco Misciagna

,

Marco Ciannella

The Greatest Movie Soundtracks for Viola and Piano

2:53

5

Трек Over the Rainbow (The Wizard of Oz)

Over the Rainbow (The Wizard of Oz)

Marco Misciagna

,

Marco Ciannella

The Greatest Movie Soundtracks for Viola and Piano

3:29

6

Трек Summertime (Porgy and Bess)

Summertime (Porgy and Bess)

Marco Misciagna

,

Marco Ciannella

The Greatest Movie Soundtracks for Viola and Piano

3:52

7

Трек Smile (Modern Times)

Smile (Modern Times)

Marco Misciagna

,

Marco Ciannella

The Greatest Movie Soundtracks for Viola and Piano

2:56

8

Трек Stormy Weather

Stormy Weather

Marco Misciagna

,

Marco Ciannella

The Greatest Movie Soundtracks for Viola and Piano

4:41

9

Трек Last Tango in Paris

Last Tango in Paris

Marco Misciagna

,

Marco Ciannella

The Greatest Movie Soundtracks for Viola and Piano

2:42

10

Трек Smoke Get in Your Eyes (Always)

Smoke Get in Your Eyes (Always)

Marco Misciagna

,

Marco Ciannella

The Greatest Movie Soundtracks for Viola and Piano

4:20

11

Трек Oblivion (Henry IV)

Oblivion (Henry IV)

Marco Misciagna

,

Marco Ciannella

The Greatest Movie Soundtracks for Viola and Piano

4:13

12

Трек Song from a Secret Garden

Song from a Secret Garden

Marco Misciagna

,

Marco Ciannella

The Greatest Movie Soundtracks for Viola and Piano

3:08

13

Трек Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence

Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence

Marco Misciagna

,

Marco Ciannella

The Greatest Movie Soundtracks for Viola and Piano

4:13

Информация о правообладателе: iMD-Marco Ciannella
