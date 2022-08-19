О нас

Various Artists

Various Artists

Альбом  ·  2022

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

Various Artists

Артист

Various Artists

Релиз Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Champagne in the Lights (Instrumental Version)

Champagne in the Lights (Instrumental Version)

Pearls of Ibiza

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

3:35

2

Трек Revolution (Instrumental Version)

Revolution (Instrumental Version)

Ruli

,

Iva Rii

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

3:44

3

Трек Weekend Lover (Instrumental Version)

Weekend Lover (Instrumental Version)

Ibiza Groove Squad

,

Linda Axelsson

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

3:10

4

Трек Adrenaline (Piano House Instrumental)

Adrenaline (Piano House Instrumental)

Too Max

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

2:55

5

Трек Another Day (Instrumental Version)

Another Day (Instrumental Version)

Michael Ruland

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

3:25

6

Трек The Tribe of Love (Extended Mix)

The Tribe of Love (Extended Mix)

Prince Ringo

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

5:20

7

Трек In Love (Daydream Mix)

In Love (Daydream Mix)

Eddy Chrome

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

5:27

8

Трек Unbreakable (Instrumental Version)

Unbreakable (Instrumental Version)

Tonliebe

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

3:21

9

Трек Sunflares (Extended Mix)

Sunflares (Extended Mix)

Audiolove

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

5:45

10

Трек Weekend (Disco Anthem Edit)

Weekend (Disco Anthem Edit)

Dr. Nexus

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

3:29

11

Трек If You Want To (Instrumental Version)

If You Want To (Instrumental Version)

Angel Buzz

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

3:12

12

Трек One Touch (Dub Mix)

One Touch (Dub Mix)

Junior Crew

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

3:14

13

Трек I Like (Disco House Instrumental Edit)

I Like (Disco House Instrumental Edit)

Clubhero

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

3:41

14

Трек London in the Rain (Piano House Instrumental)

London in the Rain (Piano House Instrumental)

Million Colours

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

4:11

15

Трек I Could Die (Mykel Mars Dub Remix)

I Could Die (Mykel Mars Dub Remix)

Eddy Chrome

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

5:01

16

Трек Love Me Tonight (Instrumental Version)

Love Me Tonight (Instrumental Version)

Meomee

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

3:24

17

Трек We Have All the Time (Uebermut Instrumental Edit)

We Have All the Time (Uebermut Instrumental Edit)

Brickfisch

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

3:23

18

Трек Don't Tear Down Your Love (Instrumental Version)

Don't Tear Down Your Love (Instrumental Version)

Junior Crew

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

3:17

19

Трек Light in You (Instrumental Version)

Light in You (Instrumental Version)

Adam Dex

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

3:39

20

Трек Take You Down (Instrumental Edit)

Take You Down (Instrumental Edit)

Deep Azur

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

2:57

21

Трек The Lost (Instrumental Version)

The Lost (Instrumental Version)

Dash Ibiza

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

4:23

22

Трек Holding On (Instrumental Edit)

Holding On (Instrumental Edit)

Cheap Sunglasses

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

3:23

23

Трек Lose It (Toni Pinetti Remix)

Lose It (Toni Pinetti Remix)

Afrochuck

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

5:37

24

Трек Are We Lost (Instrumental Version)

Are We Lost (Instrumental Version)

Pure Blue Sky

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

3:26

25

Трек Fernweh

Fernweh

Traumreise

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

3:11

26

Трек Caleidoscope

Caleidoscope

Tommy Lazer

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

4:18

27

Трек Pure Water

Pure Water

Sam Swift

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

3:53

28

Трек Milky Way

Milky Way

Long Island Ice Tea

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

3:59

29

Трек Starry Sky

Starry Sky

Cafe Cape Town

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

5:02

30

Трек I Could Die (Instrumental)

I Could Die (Instrumental)

Eddy Chrome

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

2:57

31

Трек The House of Love

The House of Love

Adam Dex

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

3:24

32

Трек Spaceman

Spaceman

Michael Ruland

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

4:29

33

Трек I'm Alright (Sweet House Instrumental)

I'm Alright (Sweet House Instrumental)

DJ Absinth

,

Dana Kelson

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

3:00

34

Трек Everything I Wanted

Everything I Wanted

Deep Azur

Destination Ibiza - Soundtrack of the Island

4:20

Информация о правообладателе: Chillout Lounge Ibiza
