Wesley Plass

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

,

Martin Sponticcia

Альбом  ·  2012

TV Storylines and Storybeds

#Саундтреки
Wesley Plass

Артист

Wesley Plass

Релиз TV Storylines and Storybeds

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Personal Relations

Personal Relations

Martin Sponticcia

TV Storylines and Storybeds

2:18

2

Трек Tranquil Vibe

Tranquil Vibe

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

TV Storylines and Storybeds

2:13

3

Трек Unearthly World

Unearthly World

Martin Sponticcia

TV Storylines and Storybeds

2:15

4

Трек Bed of Joy

Bed of Joy

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

TV Storylines and Storybeds

1:55

5

Трек Ditched

Ditched

Martin Sponticcia

TV Storylines and Storybeds

1:16

6

Трек Smart Bed

Smart Bed

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

TV Storylines and Storybeds

3:03

7

Трек Start Off

Start Off

Martin Sponticcia

TV Storylines and Storybeds

1:42

8

Трек Drone Bed

Drone Bed

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

TV Storylines and Storybeds

2:07

9

Трек Retreat

Retreat

Martin Sponticcia

TV Storylines and Storybeds

2:33

10

Трек Known Unknowns

Known Unknowns

Martin Sponticcia

TV Storylines and Storybeds

2:07

11

Трек Suspensory

Suspensory

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

TV Storylines and Storybeds

2:18

12

Трек Little Kingdom

Little Kingdom

Martin Sponticcia

TV Storylines and Storybeds

1:33

13

Трек On Demand

On Demand

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

TV Storylines and Storybeds

2:31

14

Трек Lost Identity

Lost Identity

Martin Sponticcia

TV Storylines and Storybeds

2:35

15

Трек Who's Coming?

Who's Coming?

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

TV Storylines and Storybeds

1:59

16

Трек Lurker

Lurker

Martin Sponticcia

TV Storylines and Storybeds

2:22

17

Трек Upon First Sight

Upon First Sight

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

TV Storylines and Storybeds

2:36

18

Трек Neighborhood

Neighborhood

Martin Sponticcia

TV Storylines and Storybeds

1:40

19

Трек Brooding

Brooding

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

TV Storylines and Storybeds

2:04

20

Трек Nine to Five

Nine to Five

Martin Sponticcia

TV Storylines and Storybeds

1:45

21

Трек On Its Way

On Its Way

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

TV Storylines and Storybeds

2:11

22

Трек Remains of the Day

Remains of the Day

Martin Sponticcia

TV Storylines and Storybeds

2:38

23

Трек Mail from Dale

Mail from Dale

Martin Sponticcia

TV Storylines and Storybeds

2:42

24

Трек Enduring Mystery

Enduring Mystery

Martin Sponticcia

TV Storylines and Storybeds

2:06

25

Трек Sliding Away

Sliding Away

Martin Sponticcia

TV Storylines and Storybeds

2:02

26

Трек Unearthly Vibe

Unearthly Vibe

Martin Sponticcia

TV Storylines and Storybeds

2:17

27

Трек Square One

Square One

Martin Sponticcia

TV Storylines and Storybeds

1:58

28

Трек Talking Points

Talking Points

Martin Sponticcia

TV Storylines and Storybeds

2:00

29

Трек Tempting

Tempting

Martin Sponticcia

TV Storylines and Storybeds

2:09

30

Трек The Constant

The Constant

Martin Sponticcia

TV Storylines and Storybeds

1:59

31

Трек Too Close

Too Close

Martin Sponticcia

TV Storylines and Storybeds

2:35

Информация о правообладателе: Sonoton Music
Волна по релизу
