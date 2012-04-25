О нас

Wesley Plass

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

,

John Bullaro

и 

ещё 1

Альбом  ·  2012

Power Tracks

Wesley Plass

Артист

Wesley Plass

Релиз Power Tracks

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Hammer Down

Hammer Down

John Bullaro

,

Dennis Buikema

Power Tracks

2:07

2

Трек No Way Out

No Way Out

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

Power Tracks

2:40

3

Трек Denny's Club Mix of Doom

Denny's Club Mix of Doom

John Bullaro

,

Dennis Buikema

Power Tracks

2:42

4

Трек Breaking Rules

Breaking Rules

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

Power Tracks

3:09

5

Трек The Final Doom

The Final Doom

John Bullaro

,

Dennis Buikema

Power Tracks

2:16

6

Трек Predator Move

Predator Move

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

Power Tracks

2:53

7

Трек Why's That?

Why's That?

John Bullaro

,

Dennis Buikema

Power Tracks

1:48

8

Трек Backyard Visitors

Backyard Visitors

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

Power Tracks

2:06

9

Трек Different Places

Different Places

John Bullaro

,

Dennis Buikema

Power Tracks

3:00

10

Трек Prelude to Dawn

Prelude to Dawn

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

Power Tracks

3:18

11

Трек The Bullfighter

The Bullfighter

John Bullaro

,

Dennis Buikema

Power Tracks

3:05

12

Трек Inside Me

Inside Me

Wesley Plass

,

Hannes Treiber

Power Tracks

3:02

13

Трек Roadhouse Rock

Roadhouse Rock

John Bullaro

,

Dennis Buikema

Power Tracks

2:19

14

Трек Epic Jam Groove

Epic Jam Groove

John Bullaro

,

Dennis Buikema

Power Tracks

1:26

15

Трек Alchemic Rock

Alchemic Rock

John Bullaro

,

Dennis Buikema

Power Tracks

2:51

16

Трек Rock Jam

Rock Jam

John Bullaro

,

Dennis Buikema

Power Tracks

2:53

17

Трек The Jones Gang

The Jones Gang

John Bullaro

,

Dennis Buikema

Power Tracks

2:00

18

Трек Mellow Funk

Mellow Funk

John Bullaro

,

Dennis Buikema

Power Tracks

1:35

Информация о правообладателе: Sonoton Music
