©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023.

Les Wilson

Les Wilson

Альбом  ·  2010

Voice of the Blues, Vol. 1

Контент 18+

#Блюз
Les Wilson

Артист

Les Wilson

Релиз Voice of the Blues, Vol. 1

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Drunk Last Night

Drunk Last Night

Les Wilson

Voice of the Blues, Vol. 1

4:34

2

Трек Ain't No Good

Ain't No Good

Les Wilson

Voice of the Blues, Vol. 1

5:50

3

Трек Feeling Down Feeling Low

Feeling Down Feeling Low

Les Wilson

Voice of the Blues, Vol. 1

3:16

4

Трек Early Monday Mornings

Early Monday Mornings

Les Wilson

Voice of the Blues, Vol. 1

5:48

5

Трек Tell Me Now Baby

Tell Me Now Baby

Les Wilson

Voice of the Blues, Vol. 1

5:19

6

Трек Love You Baby

Love You Baby

Les Wilson

Voice of the Blues, Vol. 1

3:05

7

Трек Everyday It's so Hard

Everyday It's so Hard

Les Wilson

Voice of the Blues, Vol. 1

5:12

8

Трек Hey Let's Sit Down Baby

Hey Let's Sit Down Baby

Les Wilson

Voice of the Blues, Vol. 1

4:01

9

Трек When I Get That Feeling

When I Get That Feeling

Les Wilson

Voice of the Blues, Vol. 1

6:11

10

Трек Better Keep Your Mouth Shut

Better Keep Your Mouth Shut

Les Wilson

Voice of the Blues, Vol. 1

5:11

11

Трек Not Enough Giving

Not Enough Giving

Les Wilson

Voice of the Blues, Vol. 1

3:55

12

Трек Left out in the Cold

Left out in the Cold

Les Wilson

Voice of the Blues, Vol. 1

4:08

13

Трек Drunk Last Night (Instrumental Version)

Drunk Last Night (Instrumental Version)

Les Wilson

Voice of the Blues, Vol. 1

1:33

14

Трек Ain't No Good (Instrumental Version)

Ain't No Good (Instrumental Version)

Les Wilson

Voice of the Blues, Vol. 1

2:14

15

Трек Feeling Down Feeling Low (Instrumental Version)

Feeling Down Feeling Low (Instrumental Version)

Les Wilson

Voice of the Blues, Vol. 1

1:56

16

Трек Early Monday Mornings (Instrumental Version)

Early Monday Mornings (Instrumental Version)

Les Wilson

Voice of the Blues, Vol. 1

1:53

17

Трек Tell Me Now Baby (Instrumental Version)

Tell Me Now Baby (Instrumental Version)

Les Wilson

Voice of the Blues, Vol. 1

1:58

18

Трек Love You Baby (Instrumental Version)

Love You Baby (Instrumental Version)

Les Wilson

Voice of the Blues, Vol. 1

1:10

19

Трек Everyday It's so Hard (Instrumental Version)

Everyday It's so Hard (Instrumental Version)

Les Wilson

Voice of the Blues, Vol. 1

1:53

20

Трек Hey Let's Sit Down Baby (Instrumental Version)

Hey Let's Sit Down Baby (Instrumental Version)

Les Wilson

Voice of the Blues, Vol. 1

1:30

21

Трек When I Get That Feeling (Instrumental Version)

When I Get That Feeling (Instrumental Version)

Les Wilson

Voice of the Blues, Vol. 1

1:56

22

Трек Better Keep Your Mouth Shut (Instrumental Version)

Better Keep Your Mouth Shut (Instrumental Version)

Les Wilson

Voice of the Blues, Vol. 1

1:43

23

Трек Not Enough Giving (Instrumental Version)

Not Enough Giving (Instrumental Version)

Les Wilson

Voice of the Blues, Vol. 1

1:02

24

Трек Left out in the Cold (Instrumental Version)

Left out in the Cold (Instrumental Version)

Les Wilson

Voice of the Blues, Vol. 1

1:18

Информация о правообладателе: Sonoton Music
