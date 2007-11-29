О нас

Jonathan Plant

Jonathan Plant

,

MercuryHead

,

Dean H. Anderson

и 

ещё 3

Альбом  ·  2007

Amorphic Realities

Jonathan Plant

Артист

Jonathan Plant

Релиз Amorphic Realities

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Amorphic Realities

Amorphic Realities

MercuryHead

Amorphic Realities

2:59

2

Трек Undertow

Undertow

MercuryHead

Amorphic Realities

2:45

3

Трек Superficial

Superficial

Jewell Kennedy

,

Jonathan Plant

Amorphic Realities

2:06

4

Трек Dark Highs

Dark Highs

Andrew Potterton

,

MercuryHead

Amorphic Realities

2:47

5

Трек Psychedelics

Psychedelics

Franz Kramer

Amorphic Realities

7:59

6

Трек Magma Chamber

Magma Chamber

Andrew Potterton

,

MercuryHead

Amorphic Realities

3:07

7

Трек Resonator

Resonator

MercuryHead

Amorphic Realities

3:20

8

Трек Ocean Sonique

Ocean Sonique

Dean H. Anderson

Amorphic Realities

2:08

9

Трек Harmony Shift

Harmony Shift

MercuryHead

Amorphic Realities

2:57

10

Трек Cosmic Ensign

Cosmic Ensign

MercuryHead

Amorphic Realities

2:52

11

Трек Deep Touched

Deep Touched

Andrew Potterton

,

MercuryHead

Amorphic Realities

3:07

12

Трек Karmic Exploration

Karmic Exploration

Andrew Potterton

,

MercuryHead

Amorphic Realities

3:04

13

Трек Data Wound

Data Wound

MercuryHead

Amorphic Realities

2:42

14

Трек Nerve Storm

Nerve Storm

MercuryHead

Amorphic Realities

2:53

15

Трек Modulars Gently Weep

Modulars Gently Weep

MercuryHead

Amorphic Realities

3:21

Информация о правообладателе: Sonoton Music
